Georgia football-Georgia Tech instant observations as Bulldogs complete perfect regular season

ATHENS- Georgia wrapped up its regular season with a perfect record. The performance against Georgia Tech was far from that as the Bulldogs led only 10-7 at halftime but Georgia overwhelmed the Yellow Jackets to coast to a 37-14 victory.

The win moves Georgia to 12-0 and marks a sixth straight win in the in-state rivalry. Georgia becomes the first program to complete unbeaten regular seasons in back-to-back years since Clemson did it in 2018 and 2019.