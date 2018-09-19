ESPN names Georgia’s most important remaining game
ESPN says LSU is Georgia’s most important remaining game
Auburn? Florida? The season-finale against Georgia Tech? Georgia has a number of interesting games left on its schedule this year but there is one game, according to those at ESPN, that is more important than the rest.
A number of college football writers contributed to ESPN’s “Most Important game for each top 25 team,” piece and for the No. 2 ranked Bulldogs it is the Oct. 13 game against No. 6 LSU.
“Seeing as the Auburn game is at home, let’s instead turn to the trip to LSU,” Alex Scarbrough wrote. “After blowing through the early part of the schedule and looking at what lies ahead (Missouri, Tennessee, Vanderbilt), this should be the first legitimate challenge to the defending SEC champs.”
Interestingly enough, ESPN’s Sam Kahn Jr., who wrote the LSU portion of the article, said that the game against Georgia was LSU’s most important, despite having No. 1 Alabama on the schedule.
The last time Georgia and LSU met was back in 2013, when the Bulldogs came away with a 44-41 win in Athens.
Georgia takes on LSU on Oct. 13 in Baton Rouge. A kickoff time is yet to be announced but DawgNation will be there as a part of the DawgNation Invasion of Baton Rouge.
What a difference two years make for Georgia football
The last time Georgia visited Columbia, Mo., the Bulldogs needed a last minute touchdown pass from Jacob Eason to Isaiah McKenzie to squeeze out a win over a Missouri team that went 4-8. This weekend, Georgia heads into its matchup with the Tigers as the No. 2 ranked team in the country.
So what’s allowed for such a drastic turn-around? Well, Kirby Smart answered that question in his appearance on the SEC Coaches Teleconference call
“Probably the mental condition of our team, being prepared,” Smart said. “We were a young team… and now we have more buy in all around … just a completely different team.”
“It’s bigger,” he said. “I don’t know if we had a first-round guy playing, we did have two good players in that unit but we didn’t always play well. We have more guys with more experience now.”
Georgia signed the No. 3 and No. 1 recuriting class in 2017 and ’18, so Georgia has seen an influx of talent in the last two years. But there also hasn’t been the typical Georgia loss that plagued the Mark Richt era.
Missouri and Georgia kickoff at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday and the game will be broadcast on ESPN. The game will be broadcast on the radio at WSB 95.5 FM, 750 AM
