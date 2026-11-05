The SEC has released the first availability report for Georgia’s upcoming game against No. 10 Ole Miss.

Cornerback Ellis Robinson was not listed on the availability report after leaving Georgia’s win over Florida with a knee injury. That means that as of now he is good to go for Saturday’s game.

Robinson did not play in the second half of the win. Cornerback Braylon Conley replaced Robinson, coming up with an interception in relief.

On the season, Robinson has two interceptions to go along with five pass breakups and 15 tackles.

There were three new additions to the injury report in tight end Elyiss Williams, linebacker AJ Kruah and defensive lineman Joseph Jonah-Ajonye. Williams was rolled up on in Georgia’s 27-8 win over the Gators. Williams has seven receptions for 88 yards and two touchdowns this year.

Wide receiver Isiah Canion was upgraded to probable. He did dress out for the Bulldogs against Florida despite dealing with a knee injury since he exited Georgia’s Sept. 19 game against Arkansas. Canion did not play in the game and had a noticeable brace on his right knee.

Running back Chauncey Bowens was listed as questionable. He has not played since Georgia’s game against Vanderbilt.

Nate Frazier and Dwight Phillips led Georgia in rushing against Florida, as both running backs rushed for 67 rushing yards. Frazier had his first rushing touchdown since Georgia’s win over Arkansas, as he missed time this season with a rib injury.

Phillips did not finish the game on Saturday, but Georgia coach Kirby Smart indicated it was because Phillips was tired and not due to an injury.

Outside linebacker Amaris Williams is listed as out.

Wide receiver Thomas Blackshear and defensive back Tyriq Green have been upgraded to questionable. Blackshear has missed the last three games due to a collarbone injury while Green has been out since Georgia’s game against Western Kentucky due to an ankle injury.

On the Ole Miss side of things, running back Kewan Lacy was listed as out. He rushed for 98 yards and two touchdowns against Georgia in the College Football Playoff last season.

The SEC will provide an additional update on Thursday, Friday and 90 minutes before kickoff on Saturday.

Georgia’s game against Ole Miss is set for a 7:30 p.m. start on ABC.

Georgia football injury report