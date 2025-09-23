With two practices in the book, Georgia coach Kirby Smart has a better idea of where things stand with the Bulldogs on the injury front.

The most pressing concern comes on the offensive line, with Juan Gaston and Earnest Greene both battling injury.

Gaston is dealing with ankle injuries, while Greene has battled back issues. Both played against Tennessee, with Greene starting. Neither was able to finish the game, which Georgia won in overtime.

Smart did not provide much of an update on Greene and Gaston as far as their availability.

“Just working hard, that’s all they can do,” Smart said. “There’s things you do to try to help guys.”

With Greene and Gaston both working their way back, Georgia is likely to start Dontrell Glover at right guard. He made his first career start against Tennessee.

At right tackle, Georgia went with Micahel Uini for much of the Tennessee game but finished with Bo Hughley at right tackle.

“Just improve, just go out today. They’re going to get SEC action today,” Smart said of Glover and Hughley. “They’re going to get it tomorrow, the next day, and they’re going to get it next week. The idea is to continue to get better, and to execute at a high level, and do things that they can be successful at. People around them have to play well. It’s not just them. So we want to play well around those guys and give them a great opportunity to play well.”

At running back, Dwight Phillips exited the game against Tennessee with what Smart later called a foot injury. He was able to return to practice last week. Against Tennessee, he ran for 29 yards on 5 carries.

“He seems to be fine. Playing special teams, do things well,” Smart said. He’s really had no limitations.”

An availability report for the Georgia-Alabama game will be put out on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and then once again 90 minutes before kickoff.

Georgia’s game against Alabama is set for a 7:30 p.m. ET kick on ABC.

Georgia football injury report