The first SEC availability report of the week has been published.

Among the names to know for Georgia, safety KJ Bolden has been listed as questionable after he missed the team’s loss against Auburn.

In his place, Georgia started Ja’Marley Riddle. He had six tackles and a pass deflection.

“Ja’Marley’s improving,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said this week. “He plays more strong safety than anything else. He’s very intelligent. He has good instincts, and he communicates really well. He’s improved with every week. He improves every day in our system, understanding how to do things.

Smart also discussed the status of Kyron Jones. He has not been listed on the availability report this season, but he did not play against Auburn.

“He’s dealing with a tough lower leg extremity that’s bothered him some. It’s really hard to manage for him,” Smart said on the SEC coaches teleconference call on Wednesday. “He’s not able to have the volume that he probably needs for practice. He’s got to do things on banked reps. He’s a guy that’s been in our program a long time. He’s a really tough, hard-nosed player that works his tail off every day. He gives everything he’s got. He’s been helping us more on special teams.”

Running back Chauncey Bowens and wide receiver Isiah Canion were listed as questionable.

Defensive back Tyriq Green, wide receiver Thomas Blackshear and outside linebacker were listed as out.

Smart did provide an update on Williams, though the Georgia coach declined to say if he could return this season.

“Doing great,” Smart said of the Auburn transfer. “He’s working hard. Day-to-day, he comes out with us and is able to get some parts of a practice like flex and does some things with us to stay part of the group. But he’s not in any shape to play or anything right now.”

As for Florida, quarterbacks Aaron Philo and Tramell Jones were listed as questionable. Philo did not play against Texas, as Tramell Jones started in the Florida win.

When Sumrall spoke to reporters on Monday, he said that he would not publicly name a starter before Saturday’s game.

Both teams are coming off a bye last week, giving both teams the chance to get healthy. Running back Nate Frazier was not listed on the availability report, as had been the case prior to Georgia’s game against Auburn.

Georgia takes on Florida at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday on ABC. The SEC will provide an additional availability report on Thursday, Friday and 90 minutes before kickoff.

Georgia football injury report