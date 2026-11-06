ATHENS — Georgia made some changes to its availability report that was released by the SEC on Thursday night.

Wide receiver Isiah Canion is off the availability report after initially being listed as probable. He dressed for Georgia’s game against Florida last week but did not play in the game.

Canion last played for Georgia against Arkansas. He has just three receptions for 28 yards. Fellow wide receiver Thomas Blackshear is still listed as questionable. He has not played since injuring his collarbone against Vanderbilt on Oct. 3.

Running back Chauncey Bowens is questionable. He has not played for Georgia since its game against Vanderbilt.

Nate Frazier and Dwight Phillips led Georgia in rushing against Florida, as both running backs rushed for 67 rushing yards. Frazier had his first rushing touchdown since Georgia’s win over Arkansas, as he missed time this season with a rib injury.

Running back Bo Walker has replaced some of Bowens’ production in each of Georgia’s last two wins. He had 27 yards and a touchdown against Florida.

Georgia added tight end Elyiss Williams, defensive end Joseph Jonah-Ajonye and linebacker AJ Kruah to the availability report on Wednesday. All three carry a questionable designation on Thursday.

Williams has 88 receiving yards and two touchdowns on the season. In the event he can’t go, look for Georgia to lean more on Lawson Luckie, Jaden Reddell and Ethan Barbour.

On the defensive line, Jonah-Ajonye often plays in support of Gabe Harris. Isaiah Gibson would be the next man up at the defensive end spot.

AJ Kruah mostly plays on special teams for the Bulldogs. Georgia has strong depth at the top of the linebacker position in Raylen Wilson, Chris Cole and Justin Williams.

Outside linebacker Amaris Williams was ruled out on Wednesday. The Auburn transfer has not played in a game this year.

The SEC will put out an additional availability report on Friday and then again 90 minutes before kickoff on Saturday.

The Georgia-Ole Miss game is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. ET kick on ABC.

Georgia football injury report