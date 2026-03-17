Georgia football starts spring practice on Tuesday and the Bulldogs will be without several players due to injury.

Head coach Kirby Smart shared that center Drew Bobo, defensive lineman Jordan Hall, outside linebacker Gabe Harris, defensive back Kyron Jones, defensive lineman Carter Luckie and linebacker Zayden Walker is out for spring. Walker had surgery to repair a torn labrum.

The Georgia coach added a few more players were dealing with smaller injuries but their availability should not be impacted for the entirety of spring practice.

Bobo suffered a foot injury in Georgia’s game against Georgia Tech last season. He missed Georgia’s games against Alabama and Ole Miss to conclude last season. Malachi Toliver stepped in for Bobo as the team’s starting center. Smart hopes to get Bobo back to full strength during the summer.

Hall suffered a knee injury in Georgia’s win over Florida. The defensive tackle missed time during the 2024 season due to multiple leg injuries. Georgia does have to replace defensive tackle Christen Miller but the Bulldogs bring back Xzavier McLeod, Elijah Griffin and Nnamdi Ogboko at the position. Smart noted that Hall will be running during spring practice.

Smart shared that Harris had surgery after he suffered a turf toe injury in the SEC championship game.

Luckie had a knee injury during high school that he had surgery on.

The Bulldogs bring back plenty of proven contributors from last season’s team, which went 11-1 and won the SEC. Georgia’s season came to an end in the College Football Playoff when the Bulldogs lost to Ole Miss. Quarterback Gunner Stockton, running back Nate Frazier, linebacker Raylen Wilson and tight end Lawson Luckie are among those expected to lead Georgia during the upcoming season.

Georgia will hope to have a number of young players break out this spring, including Talyn Taylor, Griffin and linebacker Justin Williams. The Bulldogs signed the No. 6-ranked recruiting class this past cycle, led by five-star Kaiden Prothro and four-star Ekene Ogboko.

Georgia will have 15 practices this spring, concluding on April 18 with G-Day.

Georgia football injury report