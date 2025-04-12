ATHENS — Georgia wrapped up its spring practice on Saturday with a physical scrimmage between the hedges in Sanford Stadium.

With plenty of hard-hitting action, more than a few Bulldogs left Saturday with injuries.

Wide receiver Cole Speer exited the game in the first half with what Smart described as a lower-body injury. The Georgia head coach was unsure if it was a high ankle sprain with regard to Speer.

The wide receiver had a 15-yard reception on the afternoon, along with a 4-yard rush. Speer also had a drop.

Speer was not the only wide receiver to exit the game, as Noah Thomas picked up an AC sprain.

The Texas A&M transfer did not have a catch on the afternoon but he received plenty of early targets.

Even with the injuries, it was still a positive afternoon for the position group. Dillon Bell had a team-high 78 yards to go along with two touchdowns from London Humphreys.

"Excited to see some more growth, excited to see some more toughness,” Smart said. “Excited to see what they can do in the fall. The biggest thing is keeping them healthy. I don’t know what the number is, but I would bet there’s six or seven of them that are in their first time playing this offense, and that takes a little time. So I thought the six or seven new guys got better as the spring went on, and they got a chance to get 20-something more practices to grow even more.

“We’re not where we need to be at wide out, but we have a good group to work with.”

On the defensive side of the ball, outside linebacker Quintavius Johnson exited the game at the end of the third quarter with an ankle injury.

Georgia can ill-afford to lose Johnson for an extended period of time due to where Georgia is at from a depth standpoint. The Bulldogs were already without Gabe Harris as he recovers from offseason labrum surgery.

Behind Johnson, Georgia has redshirt freshman Kris Jones and the trio of freshmen in Isaiah Gibson, Chase Linton and Darren Ikinnagbon.

Smart does believe that none of the injuries are expected to be significant.

The Bulldogs were without a number of regular contributors as they heal from offseason surgery. Offensive tackle Monroe Freeling, cornerback Daylen Everette, defensive tackle Christen Miller and offensive guard Daniel Calhoun are all projected starters who did not play, in addition to Harris.

Georgia did see some previously banged-up members return to the field as Gibson and center Drew Bobo were both able to play on Saturday. Bobo got the start at center and had an impressive downfield block on KJ Bolden.

The Bulldogs have now concluded spring practice. Fall camp is expected to begin in late July/early August.

The next time Georgia is in Sanford Stadium will be for the 2025 season-opener, when it hosts Marshall on Aug. 30.

Kirby Smart updates injury status for Noah Thomas, Quintavius Johnson following G-Day