By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Georgia football injury update on RB Josh McCray, punter Brett Thorson
ATHENS — Kirby Smart always wants Georgia’s August practices to be the toughest of the season.
Connor Riley
Glenn Schumann knows what two areas the Georgia defense must improve if it …
ATHENS — Glenn Schumann knows that sometimes he can sound like Charlie Brown’s teacher when he gets up and speaks in front of a room.
Connor Riley
Travaris ‘T-Rob’ Robinson can speed up Georgia defensive development, …
ATHENS — There’s a “Georgia Way” in Coach Kirby Smart’s program, and in his second year in the program co-defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson is more comfortable …
Mike Griffith
WATCH: Everything Mike Bobo said about the Georgia football offense, …
ATHENS — It’s not often we get to hear from Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, but that was the case on Wednesday.
Connor Riley
Mike Bobo feels he doesn’t have something to prove with Georgia’s offense …
ATHENS — As Mike Bobo walked away from the podium, he let out a laugh.
Connor Riley
