Loaded Georgia linebackers room gets lighter, C.J. Washington no longer rostered

November 5, 2022 Athens - Georgia's head coach Kirby Smart talks with Georgia's linebacker C.J. Washington (27) during the first half in an NCAA football game at Sanford Stadium in Athens on Saturday, November 5, 2022. Georgia won 27-13 over Tennessee. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
ATHENS — Georgia football roster management is part of the job, and sometimes injuries player a part of necessary attrition.

Bulldogs’ second-year linebacker C.J. Washington is no longer on the team’s roster page, an indication that he will be taking his talents elsewhere after not appearing in the annual G-Day Game.

Washington was sidelined last season after a head/neck injury suffered during spring drills on March 31, 2022, when Kirby Smart revealed a play left him face down on the turn and in need of assistance leaving the field.

Injuries are a part of the game but it was obviously unfortunate for the former 4-star prospect from Cedartown, Ga.

Washington was placed in a neck brace and out for the remainder of spring and into the 2023 Georgia football season.

The Bulldogs are loaded at the inside linebacker position behind preseason All-American candidates and Butkus Award candidates Jamon Dumas-Johnson and Smael Mondon.

Redshirts sophomore Xavian Sorey emerged this spring as a playmaker, and redshirt freshman E.J. Lightsey is competing with freshmen C.J. Allen and Raylen Wilson for valuable reps in the pecking order.

