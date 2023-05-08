Loaded Georgia linebackers room gets lighter, C.J. Washington no longer rostered

Bulldogs’ second-year linebacker C.J. Washington is no longer on the team’s roster page, an indication that he will be taking his talents elsewhere after not appearing in the annual G-Day Game.

ATHENS — Georgia football roster management is part of the job, and sometimes injuries player a part of necessary attrition.

Washington was sidelined last season after a head/neck injury suffered during spring drills on March 31, 2022, when Kirby Smart revealed a play left him face down on the turn and in need of assistance leaving the field.

Injuries are a part of the game but it was obviously unfortunate for the former 4-star prospect from Cedartown, Ga.

Washington was placed in a neck brace and out for the remainder of spring and into the 2023 Georgia football season.

The Bulldogs are loaded at the inside linebacker position behind preseason All-American candidates and Butkus Award candidates Jamon Dumas-Johnson and Smael Mondon.

Redshirts sophomore Xavian Sorey emerged this spring as a playmaker, and redshirt freshman E.J. Lightsey is competing with freshmen C.J. Allen and Raylen Wilson for valuable reps in the pecking order.