Georgia football is betting big on its freshman wide receivers in 2020 and beyond

The opening 30 minutes of Georgia’s 37-10 loss to LSU showed just how much better Georgia needed to get at the wide receiver position going forward. Lawrence Cager was out due to an injury. George Pickens was suspended. Then Dominick Blaylock went down with a torn ACL in the opening quarter. Without that trio, Georgia’s already struggling pass offense went from bad to worse to somehow. The Bulldogs scored just three points in the opening half on their way to a 37-10 defeat

Robinson is the biggest of the bunch, standing at a solid 6-foot-4, and offers some physicality on the outside. Think of Jeremiah Holloman and the success Georgia had with him as both an outside threat and a blocker, that’s what Robinson projects as. Rosemy isn’t quite as big as Robinson, but he’s no pushover at 6-foot-2 and 187 pounds. And his learning curve doesn’t figure to be as steep at the college level thanks to his time playing for St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., which is one of the nation’s top high schools. Rosemy is the most complete wide receiver right now and might be best positioned to help out right away. He was the highest-rated wide receiver signee of the group as the No. 54 overall prospect in the country. Smith is the best athlete of the group, with speed comparable to that of Mecole Hardman. Smith, the No. 58 overall prospect in the 2020 class, won the Fastest Man Challenge at the Under Armour All-American practices and has run track competitively with Matthew Boiling. He might not be as polished as Rosemy, but his ceiling is incredibly high and Georgia’s wide receiver room badly missed Hardman’s speed a season ago. That aspect might be where Smith is best able to help out right away. Burton offers a mix of Rosemy and Smith’s skills. He’s not quite as big as Rosemy or as fast as Smith but he’s got the polish and athletic ability to be a happy medium between the too. He’s also got the ability to play outside and in the slot, similar to that of Blaylock. And if the latter isn’t ready to go to start the season, Burton might be best able to fill that role. McConkey is a bit more of a project as he’s making a position change from high school quarterback to wide receiver. But he’s shown some flashes of developing into a strong weapon out of the slot.

All five receivers will get a chance to make an impact on the Georgia offense this fall, and maybe even more so now that spring practice has been wiped out and thus hurting any chances of the veterans getting a leg up in offensive coordinator Todd Monken’s new system. Given Georgia’s schedule, it is going to need some of these freshmen wide receivers to adjust to the college game very quickly, even faster than Blaylock and Pickens did a season ago. Georgia opens with a stout Virginia team and then visits Alabama two weeks later. And those two teams will make Georgia try and beat them through the air. The infusion of talent with the 2020 signing class should help quite a bit this year and in the years to come. And the Bulldogs are very much going to need that to happen, especially when looking at Georgia’s recruiting efforts at the wide receiver position in the 2021 cycle. The Bulldogs have a commitment from just about every position group in the 2021 cycle. There’s a quarterback, running back, two offensive linemen, two defensive linemen, two linebackers and a defensive back. Missing from that group is a pass-catcher of any type. When you sign five wide receivers in the previous class, you’re not likely to bring in another big haul. Given Georgia’s struggles at the position, recruits also want to see Georgia continue to develop players at the spot and put them in the NFL. Right now, there’s no Andrew Thomas, Roquan Smith or Nick Chubb template for wide receiver prospects to follow at Georgia. Georgia saw one target, 4-star Romello Brinson commit to Miami on Saturday. And the Bulldogs are still working to convince 4-star prospect Deion Colzie that Georgia is the best place for him. Colzie, even though he’s an Athens, Ga., native and a Notre Dame de-commitment, just put out a top-10, showing that his recruiting process is still a long way from being finished.