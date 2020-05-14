WATCH: Jamaree Salyer workout video and progress catches the attention of Kirby Smart

But neither of those really turned heads in the same way that offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer did with his video post.

Even with the shutdown of the Georgia campus due to COVID-19, many Georgia football players are still finding a way to get in workouts and training during the current time. The likes of Eric Stokes and James Cook have both posted highlight videos in recent days.

When all three Bulldogs spoke at the 2020 NFL Draft Combine, they each mentioned they had high expectations for Salyer and the Georgia offensive line this coming year.

“They’re young kids but they work so hard,” Kindley said of Salyer and center Trey Hill. “They’re leaders and if you go around them, they have great character. If you go around them, you’d think they’re one of us.”

Salyer is in his third year in the Georgia program and even though he hasn’t played as much as some might have thought to this point, this latest video shows he’s ready to take that next step and become a key player for the Georgia offensive line. Salyer came to Georgia with high expectations, as he was a 5-star prospect out our Atlanta’s Pace Academy. He is still the highest-rated offensive line prospect Georgia has signed under Smart.

Salyer will also be learning from a new offensive line coach this year, as Matt Luke takes over Sam Pittman, who is now at Arkansas. Luke did coach Salyer and the offensive line in the Sugar Bowl, so there is already a working relationship there. Georgia also has a new offensive coordinator in Todd Monken.

