WATCH: Jamie Newman, Richard LeCounte star in latest Georgia football workout video

And the Georgia football Twitter account gave us a look behind the curtain as to what some of those offseason workouts entail. Georgia put out a video of several players putting in work in the weight room.

The Georgia Bulldogs are already working towards the 2020 season with offseason workouts, as spring practice and G-Day will be here before you know it.

And two of the players prominently featured in the video, which you can see below, are new quarterback Jamie Newman and senior safety Richard LeCounte.

Newman arrived from Wake Forest earlier in the month. He will be vying to replace the departed Jake Fromm at the quarterback position. Last season, Newman threw for 26 touchdowns while also rushing for six in 12 games as the Wake Forest starter.

Related: Mark Richt: Georgia quarterback Jamie Newman can adapt to any offensive system

As a graduate transfer, Newman will have just one year of eligibility. But the fact that he’s already on campus shows that is he going to try to make the most out of his brief stay in Athens. The Bulldogs have had success with graduate transfer players in the past, such as Maurice Smith in 2016 and wide receiver Lawrence Cager this past year.

Georgia has not yet announced a date for when the G-Day scrimmage will be, but history tells us it will usually be in mid-April. In recent years, Georgia has held the event the weekend after The Masters, which is scheduled for April 9 through 12. A spring practice start date has not yet been announced either.

LeCounte had a strong conclusion to the 2019 season, as he picked off two passes in Georgia’s Sugar Bowl win over Baylor. He then announced shortly after that he would be returning to Georgia for his senior season.