Javon Bullard demonstrates the importance of in-state recruiting for Georgia: ‘I couldn’t dream this big’

LOS ANGELES — Perhaps the most impressive stat from Monday’s 65-7 Georgia win has to do with defensive back Javon Bullard. The sophomore defensive back came down with two interceptions in the first half, along with a fumble recovery. Those plays were a big reason he won defensive MVP honors for the second-straight game. That he did it all in less than a half makes it even more impressive, as Bullard didn’t play in the second half after suffering a shoulder injury.

But Georgia knew something the rest of the college football seemed to miss about Bullard. Smart pointed to Bullard’s military upbringing as a key reason he knew Bullard was good enough to make plays for the Bulldogs. “This guy was sending in videos out in his backyard,” Smart said of Bullard. “When you’ve got a military background, you’ve probably got some toughness and some makeup about you that makes you the right way. “And we’ve been fortunate to make some good decisions on kids that maybe other programs didn’t value their intangibles enough.” It also helps that Georgia has a backyard big enough to where it can reliably unearth gems like Bullard. Stetson Bennett, Ladd McConkey and Nazir Stackhouse are just some of the other players from the state of Georgia that were perhaps overlooked by others but elected to stay home and play for the in-state school. Playing for the in-state program is one thing for those players. But winning a title is a whole different feeling. One Smart understands as he is from Bainbridge, Ga. “I know it’s a special feeling for me being a Georgia boy and growing up here, and I know this state means a lot to me,” Bullard said. “It means a lot to my family. And me just having the opportunity to play here and step on the field and wear that G, it means the world to me. And I couldn’t dream this big.