Ohio State receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba will not play against Georgia football in College Football Playoff

“He has had such a major impact here in Columbus, on and off the field, in a relatively short period of time,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said in a statement released by the school. “We all know he has a very bright future ahead of him and we all support him as he moves forward with his career.”

As has been the case for much of the season, Ohio State will not have one of its top receivers when it takes on Georgia in the College Football Playoff. The school announced that wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba will not play in the game as he will begin to prep for the NFL draft.

Smith-Njigba entered the season as one of the top wide receivers in the country, as he caught 95 passes for 1, 606 yards in 2021 and nine touchdowns. But he has been bothered by a hamstring injury all season which limited him to just three games in 2022. He finishes the season with just five catches for 43 yards.

Even without Smith-Njigba, Ohio State still has plenty of weapons. Marvin Harrison Jr. is a Biletnikoff award finalist after catching 72 passes for 1,157 yards and 12 touchdowns. Emeka Egbuka also has over 1,000 receiving yards this season.

Georgia is coming off its worst games of the season defensively, as the Bulldogs gave up 30 points and 549 yards against LSU. The Tigers threw for 502 yards, the most ever against a Kirby Smart defense.

After the win, Smart made it very clear improvements would need to be made for Georgia.

“Our guys understand as the year goes on, teams tackle poorly, teams cover poorly. Defense usually deteriorates,” Smart said. “That’s not the culture here. It won’t be accepted or tolerated, so we got to fix it.”

Both Georgia and Ohio State enter the game banged up but will have time to heal. Many will want to see how things go for wide receiver Ladd McConkey, who left Saturday’s game with a knee injury.