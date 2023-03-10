LOOK: Georgia football dominance leads to it being to a ‘Jeopardy!’ question
Who are the Georgia Bulldogs?
That was the answer to a Jeopardy question on Thursday night. Georgia strength and conditioning coordinator Scott Sinclair shared the clue on social media on Thursday night.
Georgia became just the fourth program since 1950 to win back-to-back undisputed national championships. Georgia was the first program to do so in the College Football Playoff era. The last time a team won three consecutive national championships came back when Minnesota won did so from 1934 through 1936.
The Bulldogs have already begun their campaign to win a third-straight title. Spring practice begins on Tuesday for the Bulldogs, with Georgia looking to replace a number of key pieces from last year’s team. Georgia opens the 2023 season on Sept. 2 against UT-Martin.
