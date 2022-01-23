Former Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton announces transfer to Alabama

Burton caught 26 passes for 497 yards and five touchdowns for Georgia last season. Alabama will be without its top two wdie receivers entering next season, as Jameson Williams and John Metchie are both off to the NFL.

Alabama’s success with Williams likely played a part in Burton’s decision. After little usage at Ohio State, Williams emerged as the top receiver in the SEC catching 79 receptions for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns. Burton will also get to play with Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young as well.

*More details will be added to this story as it develops.