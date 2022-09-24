Georgia AD Josh Brooks, President Jere Morehead address scheduling concerns for Georgia football

Dawgnation Logo
Kent State
Sat, 9/24 on ESPN+ @4:00 ET
(1) Georgia
  • Nevada
    20
    Final
    Air Force
    48
    Boise State
    10
    Final
    UTEP
    27
  • Duke
    Sat, 9/24 on Fox Sports 1 @4:00 ET
    Kansas
    (17) Baylor
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPN2 @4:00 ET
    Iowa State
    Missouri
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPN @4:00 ET
    Auburn
    Maryland
    Sat, 9/24 on FOX @4:00 ET
    (4) Michigan
  • Rhode Island
    Sat, 9/24 on ACC Network @4:00 ET
    (23) Pittsburgh
    TCU
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPNU @4:00 ET
    SMU
    Buffalo
    Sat, 9/24 on CBS Sports Network @4:00 ET
    Eastern Michigan
    South Florida
    Sat, 9/24 on RSN @4:00 ET
    Louisville
  • Central Michigan
    Sat, 9/24 on BTN @4:00 ET
    (22) Penn State
    (5) Clemson
    Sat, 9/24 on ABC @4:00 ET
    (19) Wake Forest
    Bowling Green
    Sat, 9/24 on SEC Network @4:00 ET
    Mississippi State
    Fordham
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPN+ @6:00 ET
    Ohio
  • UCLA
    Sat, 9/24 on Pac-12 Network @6:00 ET
    Colorado
    UMass
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPN+ @6:00 ET
    Temple
    North Texas
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPN+ @7:30 ET
    Memphis
    (18) Florida
    Sat, 9/24 on CBS @7:30 ET
    (15) Tennessee
  • Minnesota
    Sat, 9/24 on BTN @7:30 ET
    (11) Michigan State
    James Madison
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPN+ @7:30 ET
    Appalachian State
    Notre Dame
    Sat, 9/24 on ABC @7:30 ET
    North Carolina
    Middle Tennessee
    Sat, 9/24 on ACC Network @7:30 ET
    (13) Miami (FL)
  • Florida International
    Sat, 9/24 on CBS Sports Network @7:30 ET
    Western Kentucky
    Texas Southern
    Sat, 9/24 on STADIUM @7:30 ET
    UTSA
    Indiana
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPN2 @7:30 ET
    Cincinnati
    (21) Texas
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPN @7:30 ET
    Texas Tech
  • Toledo
    Sat, 9/24 on Fox Sports 1 @7:30 ET
    San Diego State
    (25) Oregon
    Sat, 9/24 on FOX @8:00 ET
    Washington State
    Sacramento State
    Sat, 9/24 on MW Network @8:00 ET
    Colorado State
    Georgia Tech
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPNU @8:00 ET
    UCF
  • Tulsa
    Sat, 9/24 on SEC Network @8:00 ET
    (20) Ole Miss
    Arizona
    Sat, 9/24 on Pac-12 Network @9:30 ET
    California
    Ball State
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPN+ @10:00 ET
    Georgia Southern
    Arkansas State
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPN+ @10:00 ET
    Old Dominion
  • Navy
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPN+ @10:00 ET
    East Carolina
    Rice
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPN+ @10:00 ET
    Houston
    Akron
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPN+ @10:00 ET
    Liberty
    Southern Miss
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    Tulane
  • UNLV
    Sat, 9/24 on CBS Sports Network @11:00 ET
    Utah State
    Northern Illinois
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPN2 @11:00 ET
    (9) Kentucky
    (10) Arkansas
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPN @11:00 ET
    (24) Texas A&M
    Louisiana Tech
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    South Alabama
  • Marshall
    Sat, 9/24 on NFL Network @11:00 ET
    Troy
    Iowa
    Sat, 9/24 on Fox Sports 1 @11:00 ET
    Rutgers
    Houston Christian
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    Texas State
    Wisconsin
    Sat, 9/24 on ABC @11:30 ET
    (3) Ohio State
  • Charlotte
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPNU @11:30 ET
    South Carolina
    Miami (OH)
    Sat, 9/24 on BTN @11:30 ET
    Northwestern
    Vanderbilt
    Sat, 9/24 on SEC Network @11:30 ET
    (2) Alabama
    UConn
    Sat, 9/24 on RSN @11:30 ET
    (16) North Carolina State
  • Florida Atlantic
    Sat, 9/24 on BTN @11:30 ET
    Purdue
    New Mexico
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPN+ @11:30 ET
    LSU
    Louisiana
    Sun, 9/25 on ESPN+ @12:00 AM ET
    Louisiana-Monroe
    Kansas State
    Sun, 9/25 on FOX @12:00 AM ET
    (6) Oklahoma
  • Boston College
    Sun, 9/25 on ACC Network @12:00 AM ET
    Florida State
    Hawai'i
    Sun, 9/25 on FloSports @12:00 AM ET
    New Mexico State
    (7) USC
    Sun, 9/25 on Pac-12 Network @1:30 AM ET
    Oregon State
    Wyoming
    Sun, 9/25 on ESPN2 @2:15 AM ET
    (12) BYU
  • Stanford
    Sun, 9/25 on Fox Sports 1 @2:30 AM ET
    Washington
    (14) Utah
    Sun, 9/25 on ESPN @2:30 AM ET
    Arizona State
    Western Michigan
    Sun, 9/25 on CBS Sports Network @2:30 AM ET
    San Jose State
    Utah State
    Fri, 9/30 on ESPN @12:00 AM ET
    (12) BYU
  • Coastal Carolina
    41
    Final
    Georgia State
    24
    West Virginia
    33
    Final
    Virginia Tech
    10
    Chattanooga
    0
    Final
    Illinois
    31
    Virginia
    20
    Final
    Syracuse
    22
  • Nevada
    20
    Final
    Air Force
    48
    Boise State
    10
    Final
    UTEP
    27
  • Duke
    Sat, 9/24 on Fox Sports 1 @4:00 ET
    Kansas
    (17) Baylor
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPN2 @4:00 ET
    Iowa State
    Missouri
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPN @4:00 ET
    Auburn
    Maryland
    Sat, 9/24 on FOX @4:00 ET
    (4) Michigan

Georgia AD Josh Brooks, President Jere Morehead address scheduling concerns for Georgia football

12/31/21 - Miami Gardens - Josh Brooks, Athletic director at the University of Georgia, on the field before the 2021 College Football Playoff Semifinal between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Michigan Wolverines at the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com
@Kconnorriley
Posted

ATHENS – There’s been a lot of scheduling talk surrounding Georgia football, especially with the reveal of the 2023 schedule this week.

Most of it has been negative, due to the uninspiring non-conference slate, as well as SEC home games against South Carolina, Kentucky, Missouri and Ole Miss.

The Bulldogs’ non-conference slate next season also features games against UT-Martin, UAB and Georgia Tech.

Related: Georgia football 2023 schedule: 3 way-too-early takeaways for next season’s schedule

Georgia has future non-conference games set against the likes of Louisville, NC State, Clemson and UCLA. As of Friday afternoon, Brooks was non-committal on the future of those games, due to the future of the SEC conference schedule.

The league has been debating about whether or not to expand from an eight-game format to a nine-game format once the Longhorns and Sooners join the league. That decision has become a sticking point that has held up future scheduling matters for Georgia, such as the future of Georgia-Florida in Jacksonville.

President Jere Morehead made Georgia’s position on whether or not it is in favor of an expanded schedule somewhat clear while speaking with reporters.

“I think it depends. The presidents have been talking about this as well,” Morehead said. “We have to see if we go to a nine-game schedule, is that going to provide an opportunity to renegotiate contracts with ESPN and alike. What we negotiated now is an eight-game schedule. There’s a lot of factors that have to be played out before we’ll know whether we’re going to do eight or nine and what’s best for Georgia.”

The Georgia president indicated that in the event that the league goes to a nine-game conference schedule, it would want to renegotiate the SEC television contracts that are set to begin after the 2023 season.

Morehead added that he doesn’t think a decision on the matter will be made prior to the next president’s meeting, which is set for October. SEC commissioner Greg Sankey will work with Brooks and the other SEC athletic directors on formulating a plan, which will then be put in front of Morehead and the other presidents.

“Really, through all of this, the No. 1 thing that we all have to get figured out is, what is our conference schedule going to be,” Brooks said. “That’s the key piece to this. Are we eight games? Are we nine games? Once that domino falls, then we can get into the specifics of others. That’s the first domino that’s got to fall before we can start getting into anything else.”

Brooks added that the Bulldogs have their contract with Florida in Jacksonville set to run through the 2023 season. While a decision on the future of the SEC schedule has been a long-time coming, the expectation is it will be decided on before time comes to make a decision on the future of Georgia-Florida.

“We still have time on that. We’re not in a rush on that,” Brooks said. “We’re locked in through ‘23 anyway, but we want to see where we are with the conference schedule before we really dig in.”

More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation

UGA News

NextGunner Stockton wowing for Georgia football on scout team: ‘He …
Leave a Comment