UGA approves $68.5 million Sanford Stadium project
GREENSBORO — The University of Georgia Athletic Board approved a $68.5 million Sanford Stadium south side improvement project and a new $26.7 million indoor tennis facility on Thursday at its spring meeting at the Ritz-Carlton Lodge on Lake Oconee.
The Sanford Stadium south side improvement project will begin after the upcoming season and involve two phases.
The first phases will widen the south side concourse and add new restrooms and concessions. The second phase of the south side project includes adding a new press box atop the southwest corner of the stadium.
New premium donor seating will replace the old press box between the 30-yard lines of Dooley Field, with cub seating as well as suites.
The new project increases Georgia’s spending on football has spent approximately $243.5 million on facilities addition and improvements.
UGA President Jere Morehead also said a recommendation for a long-term extension to Smart’s contract will be approved and announced in the coming weeks.
Smart is believed to be on the verge of a contract that will pay him more than $10 million per year.
More information to follow
UGA News
