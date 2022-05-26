UGA approves $68.5 million Sanford Stadium project

The Sanford Stadium south side improvement project will begin after the upcoming season and involve two phases.

GREENSBORO — The University of Georgia Athletic Board approved a $68.5 million Sanford Stadium south side improvement project and a new $26.7 million indoor tennis facility on Thursday at its spring meeting at the Ritz-Carlton Lodge on Lake Oconee.

The first phases will widen the south side concourse and add new restrooms and concessions. The second phase of the south side project includes adding a new press box atop the southwest corner of the stadium.

New premium donor seating will replace the old press box between the 30-yard lines of Dooley Field, with cub seating as well as suites.

The new project increases Georgia’s spending on football has spent approximately $243.5 million on facilities addition and improvements.

UGA President Jere Morehead also said a recommendation for a long-term extension to Smart’s contract will be approved and announced in the coming weeks.

Smart is believed to be on the verge of a contract that will pay him more than $10 million per year.

