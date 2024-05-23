GREENSBORO — Josh Brooks revealed the Georgia athletic department raised a record $113 million in the 2024 fiscal year, and there’s more to come.

Brooks, operating in his fourth year as athletic director, has spearheaded a successful surge in the Bulldogs’ athletic programs and facilities.

Georgia football coach Kirby Smart has also much to do with that, as the program’s success has led donors to open up their wallets and other revenue-generating projects to surge.

Brooks highlight Smart’s success on Thursday, revealing UGA has produced far more NFL draft picks Smart’s first eight years leading the program (63) than any coaches in history, with former USC coach Pete Carroll (42) and Nick Saban (41) far behind in the same timeframe.

Former SEC commissioner Roy Kramer once said football is the “engine of the revenue train,” and Georgia has ridden the success of its football program to improved facilities.

Sanford Stadium is in the second phase of its $68.5 million upgrade with new premium seating replacing the former press box, and the completion of a new media area in the southwest corner.

Brooks shared that the new seating area — called the “1929 Club,” had a lot to do with the record amount in donations.

Georgia has not raised football ticket prices since 2017, but Brooks conceded on Thursday that a hike might be under consideration, depending on other factors and calculations.

“Potentially, but there’s still more work to be done right now,” Brooks said.

“But before we do anything, the way we operate, we don’t like to do things on a whim, we like to be very studied and measured before we do it. We have to make sure we have the right plan that’s fair and equitable.”

Georgia has managed to get several athletic facility projects and renovations complete and underway under Brooks’ leadership, even as times are dictating monies be directed in other ways.

“The days of building, building and building is going to slow down — I do anticipate that as revenues shifted,” Brooks said. “That’s why I’m glad we were able to get so much done these last few years to get us caught up to where we’re in a great position facility-wise.”

Senior associate athletic director Matt Brachowski and associate athletic director Tanner Stines provided facility updates at the UGA Athletic Association Board of Directors spring meetings on Thursday:

• The Lindsey Hopkins Indoor Tennis facility is complete

• The Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall Circle of Champions is now complete

• Foley Field (baseball) expansion construction begins this June with an estimated completion date of Winter 2025.

• Construction is on-going at the Jack Turner Softball Stadium, with an estimated completion of Fall 2024.

• Phase 2 of the Sanford Stadium South Side Improvements, which includes a new press box, is estimated to be completed by August.

• There will be updates to the Sanford Stadium refrigerators. Of the projected $1.95 million budget, $1 million will be funded by concessionaire grant and $950,000 from operating reserves.

• The estimated start for construction on the new track and field facility is August 2024 with an estimated completion date of January 2026.

• The estimated start date on the new videoboard at Stegeman Coliseum is March 2025, with an estimated completion of Fall 2025.