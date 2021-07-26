JT Daniels shares NIL spotlight with O-Linemen Jamaree Salyer, Warren McClendon and Justin Shaffer
ATHENS —Georgia quarterback JT Daniels isn’t wasting any time taking care of his offensive linemen where NIL opportunities are concerned.
Daniels, who is signed with the Everett Sports Marketing group, will appear with three Bulldogs offensive linemen who are returning after starting last season at a photo opportunity in Monroe, Ga., on Wednesday.
Team captain Jamaree Salyer, 2020 Freshman All-American Warren McClendon and fifth-year senior Justin Shaffer will be on hand with Daniels for a “Meet and Greet” at Campton Restaurant at 2670 State Hwy 11 in Monroe at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Daniels was elevated to Heisman Trophy favorite last week, per a BetOnline release, but neither he nor any of his offensive linemen or skill position players made the two different preseason All-SEC first teams released last week
Still, there is great fanfare around the Georgia quarterback and former 5-star recruit and Southern Cal Trojan.
Daniels has posted the best QB rating of all returning passers from his first start at Georgia (Nov. 21) on, and bigger things are expected this season with him having had an offseason to work with the receivers and second-year offensive coordinator Todd Monken.
Salyer, meanwhile, represents the most valuable offensive lineman on the team on and off the field. Salyer was instrumental in keeping the team united and on track throughout a tumultuous 2020.
RELATED: Jamaree Salyer explains how leadership group keeps team aligned
On the field, Salyer offers the ability to play left tackle or move inside to offensive guard.
McClendon (right tackle) and Shaffer (left guard) are in the throes of competition to keep their starting jobs with talented players pushing them each day.
Georgia offensive line coach Matt Luke has said the five best players will be on the field for the Bulldogs, and that’s a good thing, because they open with Clemson.
The Tigers, of course, tied Pitt for most sacks by a team last season (46) and return their defensive front.
