WATCH: Georgia QB JT Daniels and Bulldogs getting busy in new weight room

ATHENS — Georgia football is getting after it in the shadows of the offseason, intent on being ready for when the brights lights go on Sept. 4 in Charlotte, N.C. Bulldogs’ quarterback JT Daniels is shown in a workout video released by UGA strength and conditioning coach Scott Sinclair looking to address one of the few remaining questions about his game: durability.

The team started voluntary workouts last week, and summer classes began on Friday. RECENT: Georgia receiver enters NCAA transfer portal Daniels, listed at 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds, is like everyone else on the team, looking to improve his power and strength this offseason to better be prepared for the rigors of a full SEC season. Daniels was still rehabilitating his knee last summer after arriving at Georgia on June 1 from USC, via the transfer portal. WATCH: USC coach Clay Helton shares details on JT Daniels transfer from Trojans’ program Toughness certainly isn’t an issue for Daniels, who was sacked 10 times in the four games he played last season.

But Daniels is also smart enough to know he has to do a better job accounting for the size and speed of the defensive linemen and edge rushers pursuing him in the SEC. “The size of athletes here is ridiculous when you compare it to where I’m from,” Daniels said. “California has a lot of great athletes, there’s just so many in the South that it’s just crazy.” Clemson’s defensive front will be giving Daniels an eyeful in the film room this offseason. The Tigers finished tied for first in the nation with 46 sacks last season. Georgia left tackle Xavier Truss is also in the video wearing the No. 73. It’s fair to say Truss and his offensive linemates will have their hands full maintaining a high level of play after losing Trey Hill and Ben Cleveland to the most recent NFL draft. DawgNation JT Daniels California Series Georgia’s JT Daniels looks like Mater Dei version 3 takeaways from JT Daniels’ & teammates SoCal vacation

