Kirby Smart makes quarterback change early in blowout win at Vanderbilt

Daniels was 9-of-10 passing for 121 yards and two touchdowns on the five drives of the game, his only incompletion coming on a dropped pass.

Georgia quarterback JT Daniels was just about perfect in the first quarter leading the Bulldogs out to a 35-0 lead at Vanderbilt.

Coach Kirby Smart made the first quarterback change in the second quarter.

Stetson Bennett, who started in place of Daniels in the 56-7 win over UAB, came on to start the second quarter.

Daniels said earlier in the week he was still rehabbing a strained oblique muscle suffered in the preseason. The injury flared up after a 10-3 win over Clemson and sidelined him for the game with the Blazers.

Bennett was intercepted on his first drive, finishing the second quarter 9-of-13 passing for 94 yards. Bennett led Georgia on a two-minute drive before the half, setting up a 31-yard Jack Podlesny field goal that made it 38-0 at the break.

Smart during his halftime interview there was “no scoreboard,” and he wanted to see his team recapture the momentum it had in the first quarter.