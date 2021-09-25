Kirby Smart makes quarterback change early in blowout win at Vanderbilt
Georgia quarterback JT Daniels was just about perfect in the first quarter leading the Bulldogs out to a 35-0 lead at Vanderbilt.
Daniels was 9-of-10 passing for 121 yards and two touchdowns on the five drives of the game, his only incompletion coming on a dropped pass.
Coach Kirby Smart made the first quarterback change in the second quarter.
Stetson Bennett, who started in place of Daniels in the 56-7 win over UAB, came on to start the second quarter.
Daniels said earlier in the week he was still rehabbing a strained oblique muscle suffered in the preseason. The injury flared up after a 10-3 win over Clemson and sidelined him for the game with the Blazers.
RELATED: JT Daniels explains third-down mentality
Bennett was intercepted on his first drive, finishing the second quarter 9-of-13 passing for 94 yards. Bennett led Georgia on a two-minute drive before the half, setting up a 31-yard Jack Podlesny field goal that made it 38-0 at the break.
Smart during his halftime interview there was “no scoreboard,” and he wanted to see his team recapture the momentum it had in the first quarter.
Bennett opened the second half at quarterback and led two touchdown drives, building the lead to 52-0 before Smart inserted Carson Beck in the third quarter.
Bennett finished 11-of-15 passing for 151 yards with a touchdown and an interception.
UGA News
