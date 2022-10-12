Kamari Lassiter brushes off viral Jamon-Dumas Johnson video: ‘Championship teams are led by players’
ATHENS – Georgia cornerback Kamari Lassiter does not see the big deal about his viral exchange with Jamon Dumas-Johnson in the Missouri game.
Dumas-Johnson, one of the vocal leaders for Georgia, was seen yelling at Lassiter following a Missouri touchdown. The Bulldogs fell behind 10-0, trailing by double digits for the first time all season.
