Kamari Lassiter has the perfect mindset as he enters Georgia football starting lineup: ‘I’ll be very confident’
There’s something to be said about elevating your game during the grueling month of August. The practices are hotter and more physical. Georgia isn’t truly focusing on a single opponent, with much of fall camp dedicated to self-improvement.
Every year a few players rise to the occasion and emerge as standout performers. That in turn helps their season-long trajectory and how they might be able to help the team.
But rarely does it happen twice as it did for cornerback Kamari Lassiter.
Last season, Lassiter came in right away and impressed coaches with his physicality. After being one of four summer enrollees, Lassiter hit the ground running and eventually played in all 15 games for Georgia. Most of that was on special teams, but he did gain some valuable reps in various Georgia blowouts. He snarred an interception in the win over Vanderbilt and had pass breakups against Charleston Southern and Missouri.
This fall, Lassiter was one of five cornerbacks competing to fill the void left by Derion Kendrick. Georgia signed three top-100 recruits to play cornerback in the 2022 signing class. There was also Nyland Green, who signed as a part of the same class as Lassiter.
“The competition level is at an all-time high,” he added. “You know, it’s just like every other position. We compete with each other, we compete with ourselves, we want to make each other better, and ultimately make the team better.”
Yet it became clear pretty quickly that Lassiter was going to stay a step ahead of his talented counterparts. Green also had a strong camp for the Bulldogs, but the push from him, Daylen Everette, Jaheim Singletary and Julian Humphrey seemed to drive Lassiter even more.
“I’ll be very confident, knowing that I’ve been preparing,” Lassiter said. “My teammates believe in me. My coaches believe in me. If my name gets called to go out there, I’ll be ready.
“I love the game and it means a lot to me.”
Kamari Lassiter earns starting cornerback nod
