TCU leading rusher Kendre Miller ‘questionable’ for National Championship Game against Georgia

TCU running back Kendre Miller runs the ball against Michigan during the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Glendale, Arizona. (Amanda McCoy/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/TNS)
One of TCU’s top offensive weapons may not be able to play against the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2023 National Championship Game, as TCU head coach Sonny Dykes stated that running back Kendre Miller is questionable with a knee injury.

Miller picked up the injury in TCU’s 51-45 win over Michigan. He had eight carries for 57 yards in the game.

Georgia is dealing with its own injury situation as the Bulldogs are hopeful to get tight end Darnell Washington, offensive tackle Warren McClendon and outside linebacker Chaz Chambliss back.

Georgia will head to Los Angeles later this week as the Bulldogs prepare for the Horned Frogs. The game will be played on Monday, starting at 7:30 p.m. ET.

