Kent State
Sat, 9/24 on ESPN+ @4:00 ET
(1) Georgia
Georgia football-Kent State live updates, score, analysis, injury news for Week 4 game

Georgia football-Kent State-live updates-score-analysis-injury news-week 4
(Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
@Kconnorriley
Posted

The Georgia Bulldogs take on Kent State in a Week 4 college football game. Below you can find information on the score, live updates, injury news as well as other analysis.

Georgia is the No. 1 team in the country and coming off a 48-7 win over South Carolina last week. This game will only be available via SEC Network+/ESPN+.

Georgia football live updates, score, analysis for Week 4 game

10 a.m. update: The Bulldogs will take the field as the No. 1 team in the country, though this Kent State team isn’t going to be intimated. The Golden Flashes have already taken on Oklahoma and Washington this season. While Kent State lost by double digits in both instances, they also hung around in both games.

Related: Georgia football-Kent State game time, how to watch online, TV channel, odds for Week 4 game (Sept. 24, 2022)

“When you turn on a team’s tape and you watch special teams, you find out within five minutes what kind of team they are,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “They are some of the leaders in the MAC in almost every special teams category, they have a great offensive system that utilizes a really talented quarterback, they have good skilled players, and they have a unique defense that’s hard to prepare for. I have the utmost respect for what they’ve done, they’ve played probably one of the hardest schedules in the country.”

As for what to watch for in this game, the Bulldogs will look to have a better home showing than they did the last time they were in Athens. While Georgia won 33-0 against Samford, it was far from a crisp performance for the Bulldogs offensively.

Defensively, Georgia will look to a better job on finishing the quarterback. The Bulldogs have just a single sack on the season to date. The Bulldogs have been elite at keeping teams out of the end zone, as they’ve given up just 10 points on the season.

The weather should be pristine today, with temperatures in the 70s throughout the afternoon in Georgia.

Georgia football-Kent State injury news for Week 4 game

  • Andrew Paul (out, knee)
  • William Poole (out)
  • CJ Washington (out, neck)
  • Arian Smith (out, ankle)
  • AD Mitchell (doubtful, ankle)
  • Nyland Green (doubtful, hamstring)
  • CJ Smith (questionable, knee)
  • Arik Gilbert (questionable, undisclosed)
  • Jalen Carter (probable, ankle)

Georgia football-Kent State game time for Week 4 game

The Georgia football-Kent State game will start at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Georgia football-Kent State TV Channel for Week 4 game

The Georgia football-Kent State game will be broadcast on SEC Network+. Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb and Tera Talmadge will call the game.

UGA News

