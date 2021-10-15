Georgia football-Kentucky: Game time, TV channel, how to watch online, odds for Week 7 game (Oct. 16)

The No. 1 ranked Georgia football team will take on No. 11 Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 16. Below you can find information on the game time, TV channel, odds and online streaming information. Georgia and Kentucky are the last two unbeaten teams in the SEC. This is the first time since the 2008 season that Georgia enters a game with the No. 1 ranking. Georgia football-Kentucky: Game time

The Georgia football-Kentucky game is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET start Georgia football-Kentucky: TV channel The Georgia football-Kentucky game will be broadcast on CBS. Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson and Jamie Erdahl will be calling the game. Georgia football-Kentucky: How watch online Paramount+. will be streaming the Georgia football-Auburn game online. You will need a subscription to CBS in order to watch the game. Georgia football-Kentucky: Odds Georgia is a 21.5-point favorite against Kentucky. The over/under for this game is 44.5. Georgia is 5-1 against the spread this year. Georgia football injury report against Kentucky Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (probable, ankle), Kenny McIntosh (probable, hamstring), Jamaree Salyer (probable, ankle), JT Daniels (questionable, lat), Chris Smith (questionable, shoulder), Jermaine Burton (questionable, groin), Arian Smith (shin, questionable), Dominick Blaylock (hamstring, doubtful), Ameer Speed (ankle, doubtful), George Pickens (out, knee) Tykee Smith (out, knee), Tate Ratledge (out, foot), Jalen Kimber (out, shoulder), Rian Davis (out, quad) What Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said about Kentucky On facing Kentucky: We are excited for a great matchup at home against an undefeated Kentucky team. I have a lot of respect for what Mark (Stoops) has been able to do there. A tremendous job developing players. Every time we play them it is an extremely physical game. I know our fan base will turn out. We’re excited to have another big-time matchup at home.”

UGA News