Georgia football-Kentucky: Game time, TV channel, how to watch online, odds for Week 7 game (Oct. 16)
The No. 1 ranked Georgia football team will take on No. 11 Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 16. Below you can find information on the game time, TV channel, odds and online streaming information.
Georgia and Kentucky are the last two unbeaten teams in the SEC. This is the first time since the 2008 season that Georgia enters a game with the No. 1 ranking.
Georgia football-Kentucky: Game time
The Georgia football-Kentucky game is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET start
Georgia football-Kentucky: TV channel
The Georgia football-Kentucky game will be broadcast on CBS. Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson and Jamie Erdahl will be calling the game.
Georgia football-Kentucky: How watch online
Paramount+. will be streaming the Georgia football-Auburn game online. You will need a subscription to CBS in order to watch the game.
Georgia football-Kentucky: Odds
Georgia is a 21.5-point favorite against Kentucky. The over/under for this game is 44.5. Georgia is 5-1 against the spread this year.
Georgia football injury report against Kentucky
Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (probable, ankle), Kenny McIntosh (probable, hamstring), Jamaree Salyer (probable, ankle), JT Daniels (questionable, lat), Chris Smith (questionable, shoulder), Jermaine Burton (questionable, groin), Arian Smith (shin, questionable), Dominick Blaylock (hamstring, doubtful), Ameer Speed (ankle, doubtful), George Pickens (out, knee) Tykee Smith (out, knee), Tate Ratledge (out, foot), Jalen Kimber (out, shoulder), Rian Davis (out, quad)
What Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said about Kentucky
On facing Kentucky: We are excited for a great matchup at home against an undefeated Kentucky team. I have a lot of respect for what Mark (Stoops) has been able to do there. A tremendous job developing players. Every time we play them it is an extremely physical game. I know our fan base will turn out. We’re excited to have another big-time matchup at home.”
On preparing for Kentucky’s defense:”It’s tough. They have a lot of different looks. They match their fronts with their coverages. They change up their coverages. They have three high looks, quarters looks, and really good disguises. They have some twitchy guys upfront. You have to be physical. It’s hard to play-action those guys because more depth in their defense in terms of how deep they play. They prevent a lot of that, and they confuse you. Their looks are very similar. You have to have a smart person to know where to go with the ball, and execute all around.”
On stopping Kentucky’s Chris Rodriguez: “Yeah, he is super physical. Dude is one of the hardest runners in our conference. His pad level, his strain, his drive, his power, it’s like hitting a brick, man. People bounce off of him and they have for years. I told our guys, ‘you have to get his cleats out of the ground” because he is not stopping. Yards after contact is why. They don’t have a very long second-and-long reel. Their second seven to ten reel is shorter than anyone we have ever faced because they don’t get in them. He’s a really thick, heavy back that you have to be a willing tackler. He gets to the second level quickly.”
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- Georgia defensive back Tykee Smith reportedly suffers torn ACL, out for 2021 season
- Around the SEC: Georgia QB issue moot vs. Kentucky, Aaron Murray, Matt Stinchcomb pick Stetson Bennett
- Kirby Smart ranks fifth among SEC coaches in annual coaches salary database
- Lombardi Award slight shows perception of Georgia football yet to catch up to reality
- Where things stand with Jamaree Salyer, Broderick Jones and the Georgia offensive line
- Oscar Delp: ‘The meeting of all meetings’ and how Todd Hartley found his next great TE
- South Carolina wanted Oscar Delp. Here’s how he ended up committing to Georgia anyway
- Kirby Smart updates Georgia QB situation, effective run game key for Stetson Bennett
UGA News
- Georgia football-Kentucky: Game time, TV channel, how to watch online, odds for Week 7 game (Oct. 16)
- Kirby Smart calls on ‘Next man up’ and Georgia fans, injuries threatening championship quest
- Georgia defensive back Tykee Smith reportedly suffers torn ACL, out for 2021 season
- Around the SEC: Georgia QB issue moot vs. Kentucky, Aaron Murray, Matt Stinchcomb pick Stetson Bennett
- Kirby Smart ranks fifth among SEC coaches in annual coaches salary database