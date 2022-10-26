Kirby Smart shares his thoughts on Georgia football game times, how Bulldogs will replace Dan Jackson

Georgia is one of just two Power 5 teams in the country to not have a home night game to this point in the season. The other is Virginia. The No. 1 ranked Bulldogs only have one home game left, coming against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Nov. 26.

While the fan perception might be that the lack of night games has a negative impact on the atmosphere in Sanford Stadium and possible recruiting benefits, Georgia coach Kirby Smart doesn’t see it that way.

From a recruiting perspective, what Smart cares most about, he actually prefers the 3:30 p.m. ET.

“If you had to set a perfect time for recruiting, it would probably be 3:30. It gives you time to visit with them afterwards,” Smart said. “You actually get to see them. The night game, number one it is not great for your team. You are sitting around all day. You get more time with the recruits on the front end but less time on the back end. The 3:30 gives you time on the front end and the back end, but I am not complaining or looking for anything.”

As it stands, Georgia has the No. 2 ranked recruiting class for the 2023 cycle. The upcoming game against Tennessee will be another massive showcase for the Georgia program. The Bulldogs will likely have a massive haul of prospects on campus, as was the case with Georgia’s game against Auburn.

As for those prospects and setting up visits, Smart hasn’t thought that far ahead. He’s much more focused on the task at hand. Georgia plays Florida this week in Jacksonville, Fla.