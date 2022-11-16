Kirby Smart keeps injury status for Javon Bullard, AD Mitchell a mystery, wants Georgia to focus on Kentucky

ATHENS — Kirby Smart was asked multiple times to provide an injury update on the status of Javon Bullard and AD Mitchell. The sophomore defensive back is dealing with a lower leg contusion while Mitchell has been sidelined with an ankle injury dating back to the Samford game. After finally being asked directly about just the status of Bullard and Mitchell, the Georgia coach finally relented. Sort of

“I’m hopeful for both of them,” Smart said. Smart expressed more optimism about the two on Monday. Georgia will only be able to bring 70 players to Kentucky so we should have a better idea of their status in pregame. Mitchell did not make the trip to Mississippi State last week. Related: Georgia football injury report: Kirby Smart updates status of Javon Bullard, AD Mitchell heading into Kentucky game In the event Bullard isn’t able to play, Tykee Smith will slide into his spot. At wide receiver, Georgia has gotten more significant contributions from Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint and Ladd McConkey in Mitchell’s absence. “Ladd McConkey and Marcus have played the most snaps, and Marcus has been beat up and banged up, he’s been dealing with some injuries last two weeks and he kind of recovers during the week and then gets out there and goes best he can in the game,” Smart said. “But the beneficiary has been everybody. The backs, we’ve gone a little more 20 speeds, the tight ends, we’ve gone more 12, when you have less receivers then you have to use other angles.” Even without Mitchell, Georgia has still produced a successful passing offense as Stetson Bennett ranks second in passing yards in the SEC. Georgia football not taking the LSU bait

Related: WATCH: Georgia star Jalen Carter in takeover mode, leading reloaded elite defense Finally healthy, Carter is playing his best football of the season. “He’s explosive, he’s quick, he’s disruptive, he’s in the backfield,” Smart said. “He’s on the quarterbacks, in terms of when you get to quarterbacks before they throw it, you typically have a shot at getting a force out, and when you get running backs in the backfield, maybe before they’re passed line of scrimmage, you got a shot to get an arm on the ball or knock it out. He’s certainly a powerful, explosive player. So, those guys tend to have more turnovers, outside of just strip outs.” While we still have to wait a few more weeks for the matchup, watching Perkins and Carter should be a treat for all football fans. Kirby Smart shares his thoughts on Virginia tragedy The events that took place in Charlottesville, Va., this weekend have touched many in college football, as the entire sport mourns the loss of Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry. The three were killed after returning home from a field trip on Sunday night when the alleged suspect opened fire on them on a bus. A fourth Virginia football player, Mike Hollins underwent multiple surgeries after also being shot. Smart commented on the situation, offering his thoughts and prayers to all impacted by this tragedy

UGA News