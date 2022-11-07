Kirby Smart warns Georgia football about visiting Mississippi State: ‘There’s a lot of pride and they’re really physical’

Kirby Smart knows well how loud it can get when the cowbells start ringing at Davis-Wade Stadium, dating back to his time at Alabama. Throw in the 2020 game against Mississippi State in Athens — when an unmanned team pushed Georgia to a 31-24 decision — and Smart knows things are going to be very tough for Georgia this weekend.

ATHENS — Kelee Ringo is no stranger to cowbells. While playing at Saguaro High School in Arizona, he would occasionally hear opposing fans ring cowbells in an effort to disrupt him. It didn’t really work, but Ringo also knows he hasn’t faced an environment as he will on Saturday when Georgia visits Mississippi State.

“It’s a huge competitive advantage,” Smart said of home atmosphere. “I always say in the SEC, it’s greater than NFL, other than playoffs, because the environment is not the same in any conference, division, level of football as it is in the SEC when you play on the road. I know what it does in terms of the effect it has on pass rush, the effect it has on momentum. And it’s something you really can’t measure.

“So you have to prepare the right way. It’s a firm reason why I believe in practicing with crowd noise throughout the year because both sides of the ball need it.”

Georgia players speak often about “going to the doctor” during practice on Tuesday and Wednesday. This week, the prescription will be more cowbell. Lots more cowbell.

Georgia did struggle mightily when it went on the road at night in the SEC earlier this season, needing two fourth-quarter touchdowns to beat Missouri. This Mississippi State is better than that Missouri team, as the Bulldogs have one of the best quarterbacks in the conference in Will Rogers.

He leads the SEC in touchdown passes and passing yards. But don’t think that Mississippi State is a finesse team that will only throw the ball around. It’s one that will try and match Georgia’s physicality.