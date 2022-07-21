College football world reacts to record-setting Kirby Smart contract
Kirby Smart was already a rich man. Now, he’s even richer.
The Georgia head coach agreed to a contract extension that will keep him at Georgia through the 2031 season. The new deal, starting in 2022, will pay him $10.25 million this year and increase annually to where he will make $12.25 million in the final year of the contract.
Smart now becomes the highest-paid coach in the sport. He does so after leading Georgia to its first National Championship since 1980. The Bulldogs went 14-1 last season, beating Alabama in the final game of the year.
The Georgia coach released a statement on the news, expressing his excitement that he will remain at Georgia for the foreseeable future.
Related: Georgia football announces details of new Kirby Smart contract
“Mary Beth, my family & I are excited and grateful for the extension of my agreement with The University of Georgia. This is home for us, our roots run deep here. My commitment to this University and our Football program is unwavering,” Smart said in a statement provided by the school. “I’m thankful to President Jere Morehead and Josh Brooks for their continued support of Georgia Football. It’s an honor being the head football coach at the University of Georgia, and while I’m certainly proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish, I’m confident the best is yet to come!”
Smart arrived at Georgia prior to the 2016 season. The Bulldogs won the SEC and made the College Football Playoff in Smart’s second season and have been one of the top teams in the sport annually. Georgia set a new modern-day NFL draft record with 15 Bulldogs going in the 2022 NFL Draft.
The Bulldogs have also recruited exceptionally well under Smart, consistently signing top classes.
Georgia will open the 2022 season against Oregon on Sept. 3. The game will be played in Atlanta. Georgia’s first home game is on Sept. 10 against Samford.
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- Standout freshmen, Arik Gilbert updates and other key Georgia football takeaways from SEC media days
- Georgia football: Kirby Smart shares reasoning behind transfer portal inactivity, Amarius Mims progress
- Stetson Bennett shrugs off critics, Kirby Smart ‘fine’ with people doubting Georgia quarterback
- Kirby Smart doesn’t close the door on all-white uniforms but says ‘it’s not imminent’
- Kirby Smart’s strong stance on Georgia-Florida
- Georgia football coach Kirby Smart sends warning to the rest of college football: ‘We will not be hunted’
- Kirby Smart shares his thoughts on contract situation, Georgia football NIL deals
UGA News
- College football world reacts to record-setting Kirby Smart contract
- Georgia football: Kirby Smart shares reasoning behind transfer portal inactivity, Amarius Mims progress
- Standout freshmen, Arik Gilbert updates and other key Georgia football takeaways from SEC media days
- Kirby Smart doesn’t close the door on all-white uniforms but says ‘it’s not imminent’
- Georgia football coach Kirby Smart sends warning to the rest of college football: ‘We will not be hunted’