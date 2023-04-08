Kirby Smart shares his key takeaways following second Georgia football scrimmage

Had Georgia waited until Saturday to practice, Smart believes the group wouldn’t have been able to complete the scrimmage.

ATHENS — Kirby Smart’s takeaways from the second scrimmage were not fresh. Mostly because the Bulldogs ended up scrimmaging on Thursday in an effort to get ahead of the inclement weather that was accurately forecasted for Saturday.

“They need to play. That’s what we’re trying to do in our practices is to make sure we get enough playing. Playing is third down,” Smart said. There is not greater pressure on a quarterback than third down. Third down, that is where you make the separation. We’re trying to put those guys in that situation so we can improve them.”

To emphasize the pressure on the quarterbacks, Smart noted Georgia didn’t run the ball as much in the second scrimmage. Part of that can be attributed to the lack of depth at running back at the moment, as Branson Robinson and Roderick Robinson are Georgia’s lone healthy running backs. Georgia though also wants to get as long of a look as possible when it comes to selecting its next quarterback.

Smart also lamented the newness at the wide receiver position. With five new players at the position this spring — transfers Dominic Lovett and Rara Thomas and freshman enrollees Tyler Williams, Antonhy Evans and Zeed Haynes — there are some growing pains with the group.

That certainly doesn’t help whoever will end up taking over for Stetson Bennett.

“Five people basically trying to learn a new language, and it is a new language because they didn’t speak that language prior to coming here,” Smart said. “So that’s a little bit of the frustration there.”

Georgia enters its final week of spring practice, as it will return to the practice field on Tuesday. G-Day is set for a 4 p.m. start on ESPN2. The event will be held in Sanford Stadium.

Kirby Smart shares his takeaways from second scrimmage