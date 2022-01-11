Georgia football proves elite, beats Alabama 33-18 in CFP Championship Game

INDIANAPOLIS —Georgia football proved itself elite, outlasting Alabama with a 33-18 victory in the CFP Championship Game on Monday night at Lucas Oil Stadium. Cornerback Kelee Ringo intercepted a Bryce Young pass in the final minute, returning it 79 yards with 54 seconds left to put the finishing touches on the Bulldogs’ first football national championship since 1980.

Georgia took over the game with a 20-0 surge in the fourth quarter, asserting itself with dominant play at the line of scrimmage. Young, the Heisman Trophy winner, was 34-of-56 passing for 352 yards with one TD and two interceptions, and he was sacked three times. UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett was named the offensive player of the game after his 17-of-26, 224-yard passing performance, having overcome four Alabama sacks and a turnover. Safety Lewis Cine had seven tackles and a pass break-up and was named the defensive player of the game. Alabama was getting the better of Georgia in a 9-6 slugfest when Jalen Carter changed the momentum of the game with a blocked field at the 3:18 mark of the third quarter. James Cook burst 67 yards up the middle on the next play, cutting back on Alabama defensive back DeMarcco Hellams, and out-racing Tide defenders’ pursuit to the Alabama 13-yard line.

Three plays later, Zamir White scored from a yard out to give Georgia its first lead of the game at 13-9 with 1:20 left in the third quarter. Alabama answered after its defense came up big, forcing a Stetson Bennett turnover in Georgia territory. Bennett had rolled right on a third-and-8 from his own 27-yard line under pressure and, with Alabama linebacker Christian Harris draped around him, was unable to get his arm in forward motion and fumbled. Tide safety Brian Branch recovered the ball at the Georgia 16-yard line, and five plays later, Young connected with tight end Cameron Latu for a go-ahead touchdown that made it 18-12. The Tide’s 2-point conversion failed when Nolan Smith chased down a scrambling Young. Georgia answered quickly on the ensuing drive, going 75 yards on 4 plays and reclaiming the lead when Bennett hit Adonai Mitchell with a 40-yard TD pass with 8:09 remaining. The Bulldogs’ 2-point conversion failed with James Cook was unable to get around the corner. The score enlivened the Georgia defense, which forced its third three-and-out series of the game.

The Bulldogs’ offense, meanwhile, stayed hot and grew physical. Georgia moved the ball from its own 38 to the Alabama 15 with six called run plays and a pass interference before Bennett faked a handoff to Cook and hit Brock Bowers with a short pass that the freshman tight end took into the end zone for a 15-yard TD that made it 26-18 with 3:33 remaining.

