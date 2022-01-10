Georgia coach Kirby Smart trusts flip phone-carrying QB Stetson Bennett to dial-up championship

INDIANAPOLIS — Stetson Bennett has etched his place in Georgia football folklore regardless of how the CFP Championship Game turns out. Of course, it’s a much better story if the former walk-on, junior college player and fourth-string quarterback takes down mighty Alabama on college football’s biggest stage at Lucas Oil Stadium at 8 p.m. on Monday.

It would be such a good story, in fact, that Bennett would be worthy of a movie (move over Rudy!), or at the very least, an ESPN 30-for-30. All-American nose tackle Jordan Davis will forever be remembered as the face of this season’s team after becoming the first player in SEC history to win the Outland Trophy and Bednarik Award, but Bennett will never be forgotten. “Stetson is a resilient kid; he went from Rose Bowl scout team QB coming in, and then just grinding, working,” Davis said. “He’s an extremely hard worker. Every time I see Stetson he’s either learning up on something or on his flip phone.” The flip Bennett quarterbacked a No. 1-ranked Georgia team for eight weeks this season, the longest stretch in program history, en route to the College Football Playoffs. The 23-year-old, fifth-year senior from Blackshear, Ga. (population, 3,506) showed his resiliency in the postseason with an Orange Bowl MVP performance last week after a disappointing, two-interception performance in the SEC Championship Game loss. But there’s more than just football to Bennett’s curious underdog story.

It’s that Bennett is an independent thinker, different to the extent of purchasing a flip phone last summer to become more productive by avoiding unnecessary distractions. “I had a bunch of school coming up the next semester (and) I had football, I was, like, I spend, whatever, an hour on my smartphone a day doing what? Doing nothing, nothing that’s going to help me,” Bennett said during a CFP Zoom call in Indianapolis in the days leading up to the title game. “I’ve thought about it before. I’ve thought about it for years. And I was like, well, I’ve got all this stuff to do, all this important stuff. Let’s try not to let anything get in the way of that focus and just go get a flip phone.” Bennett’s teammates loved it, just as they appreciate his efforts in practice and the road he traveled to reach the top. RELATED: Jamaree Salyer shares inside look at Stetson Bennett The story Georgia football team captain Jamaree Salyer said Bennett is a player he will tell his kids about one day.

“Just look at his story; Stet has gone through just about everything a guy could go through that comes to college,” Salyer said after Bennett tied a school mark with 5 TD passes in a 56-7 win over UAB. “He’s been around five years, I think he went to junior college, here for a year, and then he left, then he came back. “Won a starting job, lost a starting job, been on the scout team, won big games …. Stet has lived the life of a college athlete to the fullest.” Indeed, and in that one afternoon game against the Blazers, Bennett experienced a spectrum of fan reactions, booed by misguided fans during the introductions, celebrated by all of DawgNation by day’s end. RELATED: Stetson Bennett delivers against UAB, surprises critics Now, on the verge of a performance that will define him in the eyes of Georgia football fans for eternity, Bennett is maintaining his flip phone mentality and keeping things simple. Hero or zero? Can Bennett be the hero Georgia fans have been waiting for? Can he really do what SEC all-time leading passer Aaron Murray and NFL number-one pick Matthew Stafford could not, by bringing home what would be the first national championship since 1980?

Bennett refuses to think of it in that fashion because he said he knows quarterbacks are often “either the hero or zero” in moments like this. RELATED: Stetson Bennett sums up national championship game “Maybe I’m not capable of holding that weight on my shoulders,” Bennett said. “I’m just treating it as a football game. “Do I know that means a lot to a lot of people? Yes. Am I trying to play some kind of savior by winning a national championship for millions of people? No. I don’t think that’s my job.” Bennett’s job is to play quarterback: call the right play, make the proper adjustments at the line of scrimmage, get the snap cleanly, and execute. “My job is to go out there and throw completions to very talented people we have on this team, and I think it’s as simple as that,” Bennett said.

“So, yes, I know it means a lot to a lot of people. Is it just another game? No, I’m not silly. But I don’t think for 20-year-old kids you can put that kind of pressure on yourself because you might go crazy.” Almost as crazy as Tik-Tok, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter can make people if they allow themselves to be distracted throughout the day by social media. What matters Bennett knows there will be plenty of time to tell his story after the CFP Championship Game against Alabama. There’s no more need to dwell on the last meeting with the Tide — when he threw two interceptions including a costly Pick-6 — than there is for Bennett to pound his chest over his worthy Orange Bowl MVP performance in the 34-11 CFP Semifinal win over Michigan. So, no, Bennett was not about to romanticize or try to tie some special meaning to his time as the scout team quarterback at UGA in 2017 when the Bulldogs beat Oklahoma in the Rose Bowl en route to a title matchup with Alabama. “I was 17 -- I really don’t draw too much on that experience,” Bennett said. “I was really young, no expectation of playing, absolutely none. My only focus was to get the defense ready.” The experiences that matter, and the snaps that Bennett draws value from, have come during this magical Georgia football season. “Like Clemson when I was the backup, (then) Bama, Tennessee, Auburn, Michigan,” Bennett said. “All those big-time games that we had this year. That’s where you draw from and you kind of take things from.” Bennett has proven himself a winner, at the very least, and provided hope to every undersized and backup quarterback playing the game. And all it took was Kirby Smart giving him a chance last summer when Bennett came to him on the verge of leaving the program. Another chance It’s hard to know exactly how the season would have played out without Bennett, who assumed QB duties when preseason Heisman Trophy favorite JT Daniels suffered a strained oblique and lat muscle. RELATED: JT Daniels new Heisman favorite, Kirby Smart talks up wide-open offense Smart had said publicly that redshirt freshman Carson Beck was his No. 2, but as the second game of the season approached, the call was made to start Bennett, instead. And to think, Bennett had nearly left the UGA program just a few months earlier. “You don’t play football forever, and you’d like to play football when you can play football,” Bennett said, explaining why he almost quit the Bulldogs’ program. “It was a tough decision, probably one of the hardest that I ever made. It was tough and, at the end, I broke it down and I decided to stay.” Smart indicated he promised Bennett a chance to compete for more than his G-Day line indicated when he was 3-of-4 passing for 58 yards with an interception. Daniels was 28-of- 41 for 324 yards and 3 TDs, playing on the same “Red” Team. Beck, the projected No. 2, was 22-of-31 passing and incoming 5-star freshman Brock Vandagriff was 6-of-9 passing for 47 yards. It appeared the writing was on the wall. “He was more frustrated with his reps and volume of reps,” Smart said. “For him, it was more about competition getting an opportunity. “It wasn’t necessarily about the one (starting team) reps, it was about him getting the two’s reps because he wasn’t getting a lot of those,” Smart said. “The way we practice, he wasn’t able to get work in.” Trust and resiliency Bennett put his trust in Smart, and offensive coordinator Todd Monken adjusted accordingly and now sings the praises of Bennett as loud as anyone. “I’m talking about me — probably undervalued his skillset,” Monken said. “We’ve tried to elevate guys that have talent on our roster and we do that at every position. And some guys just combat that and fight and scratch and continue to play well prove you wrong, and that’s what Stetson Bennett did.” RELATED: Todd Monken says ‘no doubt’ Bennett can win it all Bennett suggested to ESPN his success is a matter of hard work and resiliency meeting opportunity. “You can put rose-colored glasses on, and say ‘I knew what I was doing. I knew if I kept chopping wood, I’d be the starting quarterback, ' (but) I didn’t know all of that,” Bennett said. “My dad has always told me to never quit and there’s a bit of stupidity in there,” he said. “If I looked at somebody who looked like me, (and) somebody 6-foot-6 and 220, I’d think ‘oh chances are, he’s a better quarterback or better athlete’ and all that stuff. “(But) I don’t break that down. I don’t look at it. I go out there and … I really don’t have anything to prove to anybody. I’m not playing with a chip on my shoulder. It’s not you like you say this, and I’m going to prove you wrong. “I just believe I’m the best guy out there.” Kirby’s belief Smart, like Bennett, is a former undersized, somewhat overlooked player from South Georgia who did well for himself at Georgia. The bond that the head coach and player share is unmistakable. RELATED: Kirby Smart endorses Stetson Bennett for award near to his heart “He’s got two great parents and a great group of brothers and sisters that are all athletes and he grew up a competitor down in South Georgia and he’s kind of been overcoming the odds I feel like his whole career,” Smart said. “He has played with a chip on his shoulder and when he was here early on, we knew he was a good player. I mean, you got to realize he was in a room with Jake Fromm and Justin Fields. And he went in there, competed, took notes, and I remember sitting in all the meetings, and said, ‘This guy’s done a really good job.’ " Smart has never said otherwise, firmly believing that Stetson Bennett, aka the Mailman, will deliver Georgia the elusive national championship the program is breathlessly waiting on. Jeff Sentell /DawgNation , Dawgnation

