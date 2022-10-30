Kirby Smart implores Georgia football fans to pack Sanford Stadium: ‘If you can talk when you leave, you didn’t yell enough’
Saturday’s game in Athens is going to be different. You can already tell as much by the activity by Georgia head coach Kirby Smart.
On Sunday afternoon, Smart took to Twitter to ask fans to be extra loud for Saturday’s game against No. 2 Tennessee. It’s an unprecedented move from Smart, who usually doesn’t take to asking fans to be loud on a Sunday afternoon.
The game is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff, with CBS broadcasting the game.
Georgia football coach Kirby Smart recaps win over Florida
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- Georgia dealt closest point spread of its season in No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown with Tennessee
- Georgia football stays at No. 1, set for matchup with No. 2 Tennessee in Week 10 AP Poll Top 25 rankings
- PHOTOS: Georgia Bulldogs celebrate 42-20 beatdown of the Gators in Jacksonville
- Social media gushes over Brock Bowers, eyes massive Georgia football-Tennessee matchup
- Watch DawgNation postgame show’s reaction as UGA beats Florida again
- Georgia coach Kirby Smart: ‘We’re not there,’ 6 takeaways from 42-20 win over Florida
- Kirby Smart recalls his fondest memory with Vince Dooley: ‘He’s the reason this program is what it is today’
- Georgia football ready to take on unbeaten Tennessee: ‘They have a perfect storm’
- Georgia football instant observations as Bulldogs best Florida, even with sub-par third quarter
- Georgia football very glad to get Jalen Carter back with Tennessee looming: ‘He impacts games different’
UGA News
- Kirby Smart implores Georgia football fans to pack Sanford Stadium: ‘If you can talk when you leave, you didn’t yell enough’
- Lane Kiffin ‘clowns’ Jimbo Fisher with Joker comment, dog’s Twitter account
- Georgia football stays at No. 1, set for matchup with No. 2 Tennessee in Week 10 AP Poll Top 25 rankings
- Social media gushes over Brock Bowers, eyes massive Georgia football-Tennessee matchup
- Watch DawgNation postgame show’s reaction as UGA beats Florida again
NextGeorgia dealt closest point spread of its season in No. 1 vs. No. 2 …