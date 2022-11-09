Kirby Smart goes deeper on his transfer portal comments, confidence in offensive line before Mississippi State

ATHENS — It was a little strange for Kirby Smart to immediately reference the transfer portal in his postgame interview with CBS’ Jenny Dell. Georgia had just finished off previously No. 1 Tennessee in dominant fashion. The win spoke loudly about the culture and program that Georgia built.

“I think that there is a lot of thought that that is the way to success, and it certainly can help you,” Smart said. But it can hurt you. It’s one way or the other. We’ve certainly tried to get kids out of there. We’ve tried to get a couple out of there, and we didn’t, but it’s getting the right ones. It’s not how many or any, it’s ‘Does the guy fit your culture?’. “I am proud of the kids that stayed here, competed, and wanted to improve and get better because we had quite a few leave, too.” Georgia is the only Power 5 team not to have taken a player out of the transfer portal this offseason. The Bulldogs had over a dozen players leave via the transfer portal, including one they will face this weekend in Justin Robinson. He is a wide receiver for Mississippi State, transferring out after last season. Georgia football coach Kirby Smart goes deeper on transfer portal comments Kirby Smart shares thoughts on Georgia football offensive line The last time Georgia played Mississippi State, the offensive line did not have its best showing. Mississippi State held Georgia to just eight rushing yards on 23 attempts, the lowest total in Smart’s time as the Georgia head coach.

It’s a big reason why despite JT Daniels throwing for 401 yards, Georgia only came away with a 31-24 home win over a depleted Mississippi State team. This time around though, Georgia’s offensive line seems to be firing on all cylinders. The Bulldogs rank first in the SEC in rushing touchdowns and fourth in yards per carry at 5.41 yards per attempt. Even with some injuries forcing changes against Tennessee, the offensive line put forth one of their better efforts of the season per Smart. “I think they’re playing with more confidence. They’re focused,” Smart said. “There is a lot of depth there. They’ve played well, and I think they’ve played well through the year. I think the best is still ahead of them, and I think we can still get better with our communication and how we go about things. The physicality they play with has been good.” Related: Georgia football offensive line key to turning around passing offense: ‘We have to be able to do both’ That depth was on display, as both Xavier Truss and Amairus Mims were dealing with injuries against Tennessee. Devin Willock and Warren Ericson took over a left guard, while Warren McClendon played every snap at right tackle.

Add in what Georgia is getting from Broderick Jones, Sedrick Van Pran and Tate Ratledge and the confidence in the unit is understood. Smart was a little perplexed why he was being asked about the offensive line, given the season-long excellence of the group. Only once has Georgia had a truly sub-standard game. “Missouri might be the one outlier, but we had some runs in Missouri that spit out and coughed up the ball and lost a little momentum,” Smart said. “But outside of that, I think they played really well, so I think they continue to improve.” Georgia football used to being targeted Smart has spoken a lot about how Georgia is going to continue to hunt this year, even after winning it all last season. After Tuesday night, it’s clear though that Georgia will be at the top of the pecking order in the sport. The Bulldogs moved up to No. 1, passing Ohio State and seeing previous No. 1 Tennessee drop down to No. 5. Of course, Smart is accustomed to Georgia being seen as the top dog in the sport.

