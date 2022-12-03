Dawgnation Logo
Ladd McConkey, Warren McClendon out for the rest of the 2022 SEC Championship game with knee injuries

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) makes a 22-yard touchdown reception over LSU Tigers cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse (24) during the first half of the SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (Bob Andres / Bob Andres for the Atlanta Constitution)
@Kconnorriley
Posted

McClendon has started every game for Georgia at right tackle this season. McConkey is the team’s leading wide receiver. He had five receptions for 69 yards and a touchdown prior to exiting the game in the second quarter with an injury.

Sophomore Amarius Mims replaced McClendon in the lineup at right tackle. He has played in 11 games for Georgia this, often taking first-team reps at right tackle.

At wide receiver, Georgia will lean on Kearis Jackson, Dominick Blaylock and Dillon Bell to replace McConkey’s production. On the season, Mcconkey has 51 receptions for 675 rececigin yards and five touchdown catches. He also added a 70-yard touchdown run in the win against Mississippi State and serves as Georgia’s punt returner. Jackson will also take over McConkey’s duties there.

Georgia has seen wide receiver AD Mitchell return, with him playing a significant role for the Bulldogs. While he has not yet recorded a catch for Georgia, it’s encouraging to see him back out on the field and contributing for Georgia. Saturday was the most snaps he has played since the Week 1 win over Oregon.

The Bulldogs’ next game is likely to be on Dec. 31, as that is when the College Football Playoff semifinals are scheduled for. The College Football Playoff field will be announced on Sunday at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN.

