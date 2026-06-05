We’re less than three months from the start of Georgia’s 2026 season, with the Bulldogs opening against Tennessee State on Sept. 5.

But there’s still plenty of excitement about the upcoming campaign, especially after DraftKings shared some early look-ahead lines for several Georgia games during the upcoming season.

The first is against Oklahoma, who the Bulldogs will play on Sept. 26. The Bulldogs are a 10-point favorite over the visiting Sooners. This will be a matchup of College Football Playoff participants from last season.

This will be the first time the two teams meet as conference foes.

The next Georgia game to receive a look-ahead line was its Oct. 10 trip to Alabama. Despite not having won in Tuscaloosa, Alabama since 2007, Georgia is listed as a 3-point road favorite over the Crimson Tide.

Alabama and Georgia split their two meetings last season, with Alabama winning 24-21 in Athens before Georgia got its revenge in the SEC championship game with a 28-7 win. Alabama beat Georgia 41-34 in 2024, which was the last time Georgia visited Bryant-Denny Stadium.

The following will see Georgia return home to Sanford Stadium to take on the Auburn Tigers. DraftKings lists Georgia as a 16.5-point favorite against Auburn. Georgia beat Auburn 20-10 last season after falling behind 10-0 early in the game.

Georgia’s game against Florida on Oct. 31 has the Bulldogs as a 12.5-point favorite. Florida will be led by new coach Jon Sumrall as he replaces Billy Napier. This game will be played Atlanta, as the stadium in Jacksonville undergoes renovations.

The week after Georgia takes on Florida, the Bulldogs go on the road to face Ole Miss. Georgia is listed as a 4.5-point favorite. The Rebels ended Georgia’s season last year in the College Football Playoff. In 2024, Ole Miss pounded Georgia 24-10 in Oxford, Mississippi. Ole Miss will have a new coach this season in Pete Golding, as he takes over for Lane Kiffin.

In all five games listed by DraftKings, Georgia is a favorite. It would not come as a surprise to see Georgia listed as a favorite in every regular season game it plays next season.

A year after going 12-2 and winning the SEC, Georgia ranks inside the top-10 in returning snaps and returning starters for the upcoming season.

The Bulldogs bring back a number of star players, such as safety KJ Bolden and quarterback Gunner Stockton. While Georgia is young at a handful of positions, Georgia coach Kirby Smart exited spring practice feeling optimistic about what his team could accomplish this upcoming season.

“For the most part, I feel really good about it,” Smart said in an April radio interview. “We had a good spring. Got some guys coming back. Got some youthful spots that I worry about, but at the end of the day, you know, that’s what they pay you to do as a coach.

While gambling lines aren’t everything, the numbers from DraftKings only further highlight the confidence in Georgia entering next season.