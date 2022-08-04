Georgia football 2022 fall camp: Live updates, injury news, position battles

Georgia football begins fall camp on Thursday, August 4, as the team gets ready for the 2022 season. Below you can find the latest practice updates, injury news as well key position battles to know. The Bulldogs enter the season as the reigning national champions, going 14-1 last season. While Georgia has a number of key defenders to replace, the Bulldogs should have one of the best offenses in the country. Georgia football 2022 fall camp live updates

AUG 4, 11:45 A.M. UPDATE: Georgia coach Kirby Smart will speak to reporters. He’ll be joined by Darnell Washington, Chris Smith, Zion Logue and Warren McClendon. TheBulldogs will also start later this afternoon. Aug. 4, 6 a.m. update: Georgia football begins fall camp with its first practice on Thursday. The Bulldogs will have 29 days to complete 25 practices ahead of their season opener against the Oregon Ducks. Kirby Smart and Georgia players will meet with the media on Thursday afternoon. This is a Georgia team that must replace eight defensive draft picks from last season, with some being among the best players in program history like Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean. But the Bulldogs do have talent on that side of the ball, as standouts such as Nolan Smith, Jalen Carter and Kelee Ringo all return. Many expect the offense this season to take another step forward, a troubling thought for opposing defenses as Georgia was a top-10 offense a season ago. The Bulldogs return quarterback Stetson Bennett along with a host of weapons in Brock Bowers, AD Mitchell, Kenny McIntosh, Kendall Milton and others. Georgia does bring back offensive coordinator Todd Monken. Defensively, Glenn Schumann and Will Muschamp will serve as the co-defensive coordinators. Georgia brought in four new assistant coaches this offseason in wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon, offensive line coach Stacy Searels, outside linebackers coach Chidrea Uzo-Diribe and defensive backs coach Fran Brown. The Bulldogs open the season against the Oregon Ducks, who will have a new head coach in Dan Lanning. Georgia fans know Lanning well, as he served as the defensive coordinator for the program for the past three seasons. The game is scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff on ABC. Georgia and Oregon will play in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Georgia football 2022 fall camp injury updates

*This section will be updated as injuries develop throughout camp. Below is a list of players and their current injury, along with their practice availability. Tate Ratledge - foot, practicing

Tykee Smith - ACL, not cleared for practice activities

Mekhi Mews - labrum, not cleared for practice activities

Tramel Walthour - knee, practicing Georgia football 2022 position battles Position: Back-up quarterback. Potential options: Carson Beck (R-Soph.), Brock Vandagriff (R-Fr.), Gunner Stockton Bennett is the clear starting quarterback. There is no controversy there when it comes to who is Georgia’s starting quarterback. Behind him, there is a fascinating battle between three former blue-chip quarterback prospects. Based on spring practice, Beck has a slight edge. Of course, that was the same case last year and Beck ended up getting passed by Bennett on the depth chart. Beck, Vandagriff and Stockton all have the talent to win the job, which should set them up as the future of the position. How these three play in fall scrimmages should go a long way in determining who ends up backing up Bennett. Position: Offensive guard. Potential starters: Warren Ericson (Sr.), Xavier Truss (Jr.), Devin Willock (R-Soph.), Tate Ratledge (R-Soph.)

The Bulldogs are looking for two new guards, with Broderick Jones and Warren McClendon locking down the tackle spots and Sedrick Van Pran at center. Ericson and Truss are the two most experienced options, but Ratledge was in the same position last August and won the starting right guard spot. He then broke his foot in the opener against Clemson and his health remains a mystery entering fall camp. Georgia also has several younger options to turn to as well, such as redshirt freshmen Dylan Fairchild, Micah Morris and Dylan Fairchild. Position: Defensive end. Potential starters: Tramel Walthour (Sr.), Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (R-Fr.) Ingram-Dawkins turned heads this past spring and really turned this into a battle. Both players will look to replace Travon Walker, who was the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. We should also mention freshman Mykel Williams here. While he isn’t as big as Walker was as a freshman, the 5-star signee enters his first fall camp with a lot of buzz. Look for him to really push for playing time. Position: Mac linebacker. Potential starters: Trezmen Marshall (Jr.), Rian Davis (Jr.), Smael Mondon (Soph.), Xavian Sorey (R-Fr.) Georgia feels very good about what it has in Jamon Dumas-Johnson, who could potentially be the next star linebacker for the Bulldogs. Who starts beside him will be worth monitoring.

