Malaki Starks, Jalen Carter key Georgia football defensive growth at the most important time

ATHENS — Most freshmen would be overwhelmed taking on the No. 1 scoring offense in the country in a game between top-ranked teams. Playing safety as the last line of defense against the most explosive offense in college football is certainly a tricky task, even for the most experienced of players. But as Georgia fans well know by this point, Malaki Starks is not like most freshmen.

Starks wasn't the only player to earn recognition from the SEC this week, as quarterback Stetson Bennett was named the co-offensive player of the week, sharing the award with LSU's Jayden Daniels. Jalen Carter was named the defensive lineman of the week, as his disruptive performance showed why he's seen as one of the top draft prospects in the upcoming NFL draft. He forced two fumbles and grabbed his first sack of the season. And he did it all while not being fully healthy. "He certainly was productive in terms of tackles, calls, fumbles," Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. "He was -- the first time this year -- I won't even say he was 100 percent healthy. I would say the first time this year he was above 90/95. He's committed to getting back and he's worked really hard. So I don't know how many snaps he played. He didn't play perfect. And he needs to get in better shape to be able to play more snaps. But he has taken ownership in working on that."

