Mark Richt to Florida State coach Mike Norvell: ‘Will you do me a favor and kick the Gators’ a**?’

Coach Mark Richt during the Bulldogs’ game with Missouri in Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Photo by Tony Walsh)
It would appear there are no days off for the Georgia-Florida rivalry for Mark Richt.

The long-time Georgia head coach has a unique relationship with the Gators, as he was the head coach at Georga and Miami as well as spending time at Florida State as an assistant. On different levels, all three schools are rivals to the Florida Gators.

“Any win exudes confidence,” Smart said. “You guys criticize the wins. I’m great with the wins. In the SEC, when you beat Florida, any win. They’re hard to come by. They’re tough. They’re physical. They’re hard fought. I’m proud of the way our guys played.”

Florida is 6-4 after a dominant win over South Carolina on Saturday. Florida State meanwhile is now ranked in the AP Poll, moving up to No. 23 after its win over Syracuse. The Seminoles also hold a win over No. 7 LSU in the opening week of the season. Florida lost to LSU when the two teams met earlier this year.

The game against Florida State on Nov. 25 figures to be one of the more interesting final week matchups between the SEC and ACC. Georgia will play Georgia Tech that Saturday, with the Bulldogs hosting the rival Yellow Jackets.

