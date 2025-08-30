Marshall
7
4th QTR
00:44
45
Georgia
Mississippi State Bulldogs
34
Final
Southern Miss Golden Eagles
17
Syracuse Orange
26
Final
Tennessee Volunteers
45
Toledo Rockets
16
Final
Kentucky Wildcats
24
Alabama Crimson Tide
17
4th QTR
5:57
Florida State Seminoles
31
Alabama A&M Bulldogs
7
4th QTR
13:51
Arkansas Razorbacks
52
Illinois State Redbirds
0
2nd QTR
8:18
Oklahoma Sooners
14
LIU Sharks
0
1st QTR
15:00
Florida Gators
0
Charleston Southern Buccaneers
0
1st QTR
15:00
Vanderbilt Commodores
0
UTSA Roadrunners
Sat, 8/30 on ESPN @11:00 ET
Texas A&M Aggies
LSU Tigers
Sat, 8/30 on ABC @11:30 ET
Clemson Tigers
Georgia State Panthers
Sat, 8/30 on SEC Network @11:45 ET
Ole Miss Rebels
Virginia Tech Hokies
Sun, 8/31 on ESPN @7:00 ET
South Carolina Gamecocks
Central Arkansas Bears
6
Final
Missouri Tigers
61
Auburn Tigers
38
Final
Baylor Bears
24
Texas Longhorns
7
Final
Ohio State Buckeyes
14
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
clock icon
clock icon
1 hour ago
Georgia football off and running with Gunner Stockton, leads 24-0 at …
ATHENS — Kirby Smart kicked off his 10th season as Georgia’s head coach with his team jumping to a 24-0 lead on Marshall through the first half.
Mike Griffith
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
6 hours ago
Georgia football-Marshall live updates, injury news, score, highlights for …
ATHENS — The No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs take on the Marshall Thundering Herd in a Week 1 college football game. Below you can find live updates, injury news and score updates for …
Connor Riley
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
9 hours ago
What Georgia expects from Marshall, and what it could tell us about Gunner …
ATHENS — If Gunner Stockton starts sailing deep passes down the sidelines against Marshall there’s a good chance that’s what the Thundering Herd wants him to do.
Mike Griffith
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
August 29, 2025
Georgia football-Marshall: Game time, TV channel, how to stream, odds for …
ATHENS — The No. 5 Georgia football team opens the 2025 season with a Week 1 game against Marshall. Below, you can find information on the game time, TV channel and odds, as …
Connor Riley
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
August 29, 2025
‘No one’s afraid of Georgia anymore,’ Marshall plans to ‘shock’ Bulldogs …
ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart knows better than anyone his program has to take back its identity this season.
Mike Griffith
