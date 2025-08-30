Marshall
7
4th QTR
00:44
45
Georgia
  • Mississippi State Bulldogs
    34
    Final
    Southern Miss Golden Eagles
    17
    Syracuse Orange
    26
    Final
    Tennessee Volunteers
    45
    Toledo Rockets
    16
    Final
    Kentucky Wildcats
    24
  • Charleston Southern Buccaneers
    0
    1st QTR
    15:00
    Vanderbilt Commodores
    0
    UTSA Roadrunners
    Sat, 8/30 on ESPN @11:00 ET
    Texas A&M Aggies
    LSU Tigers
    Sat, 8/30 on ABC @11:30 ET
    Clemson Tigers
    Georgia State Panthers
    Sat, 8/30 on SEC Network @11:45 ET
    Ole Miss Rebels
  • Virginia Tech Hokies
    Sun, 8/31 on ESPN @7:00 ET
    South Carolina Gamecocks
    Central Arkansas Bears
    6
    Final
    Missouri Tigers
    61
    Auburn Tigers
    38
    Final
    Baylor Bears
    24
    Texas Longhorns
    7
    Final
    Ohio State Buckeyes
    14
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Georgia football off and running with Gunner Stockton, leads 24-0 at …
ATHENS — Kirby Smart kicked off his 10th season as Georgia’s head coach with his team jumping to a 24-0 lead on Marshall through the first half.
Mike Griffith
Georgia football-Marshall live updates, injury news, score, highlights for …
ATHENS — The No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs take on the Marshall Thundering Herd in a Week 1 college football game. Below you can find live updates, injury news and score updates for …
Connor Riley
What Georgia expects from Marshall, and what it could tell us about Gunner …
ATHENS — If Gunner Stockton starts sailing deep passes down the sidelines against Marshall there’s a good chance that’s what the Thundering Herd wants him to do.
Mike Griffith
Georgia football-Marshall: Game time, TV channel, how to stream, odds for …
ATHENS — The No. 5 Georgia football team opens the 2025 season with a Week 1 game against Marshall. Below, you can find information on the game time, TV channel and odds, as …
Connor Riley
‘No one’s afraid of Georgia anymore,’ Marshall plans to ‘shock’ Bulldogs …
ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart knows better than anyone his program has to take back its identity this season.
Mike Griffith
