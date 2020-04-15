Former Georgia star Mecole Hardman and track standout Matthew Boling engage in Georgia-Texas debate
What started as a Twitter interaction between NFL stars over which state produces the best talent, turned into a possible race between the fastest Georgia football player in recent memory and the current fastest man on Georgia’s campus.
It all started a few days ago when former Georgia wide receiver Mecole Hardman disagreed with Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Mike Evans on the state of Texas producing the best football players.
Related: Why Mecole Hardman winning a Super Bowl helps the future of Georgia football
All and all the Hardman and Boling exchange was some good. And if it produces an actual race between the now Super Bowl champion in Hardman and the Olympic hopeful in Boling, that would be some great content and sports.
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- Should Falcons have targeted Georgia’s D’Andre Swift in NFL draft instead of signing Todd Gurley?
- WATCH: Why Kendall Milton and Kenny McIntosh would’ve been primed for big G-Day performances
- Georgia football podcast: SEC Network analyst uses faulty logic to justify Florida over UGA
- The perfect home for every Georgia football 2020 NFL Draft prospect
- WATCH: Georgia football WR Tommy Bush readying for comeback
- Jermaine Burton: Why coming home means so much to Georgia’s next great receiver
UGA News
- ESPN eager to see early impact made by Georgia football freshmen Mykel Williams, Marvin Jones Jr.
- ESPN bullish on future of Georgia football quarterback position, as Carson Beck and Brock Vandagriff ready for critical spring
- Transfer destinations emerge for Georgia quarterback JT Daniels
- Brock Vandagriff, Jamon Dumas-Johnson and the most intriguing player at each Georgia football position group
- How Georgia football is going to replace its 14 NFL combine participants
NextVince Dooley: Spring scrimmages with other teams could have new...