Georgia Orange Bowl roster stacked with NFL picks, Michigan has 2 projected in Top 10

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — It’s a one-game season for Georgia and Michigan in the Orange Bowl, but the CFP Semifinal will also serve as an invaluable audition of sorts. The No. 2-ranked Wolverines (12-1) feature two projected Top 10 NFL draft picks, while No. 3-ranked Bulldogs (12-1) have three projected first-rounders and could have more than 10 players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, the Heisman Trophy runner-up, is the headlining name in the game and the projected No. 1 overall pick, according to ESPN analyst Todd McShay. The Wolverines also boast defensive end David Ojabo, who McShay forecasts at No. 10 overall. The Bulldogs saw Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean become household names while holding the No. 1-ranked spot for eight weeks this season. Dean, the Butkus Award winner with stellar play at middle linebacker, is projected No. 7 overall by McShay. Davis, a 340-pound nose tackle, became the first SEC player in history to win the Outland Trophy and Bednarik Award this season. Beyond the projected first-round picks in McShay’s most recent analysis, Georgia has a program-record eight players who have accepted invitations to the Senior Bowl, and Michigan has two players headed to the annual all-star game in Mobile, Ala.

Here’s a look at what McShay had to say in his paysite article about the Michigan and Georgia players projected to be selected in the first round of the NFL draft, and a list of the Senior Bowl players from the teams: No. 1 DE Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit Lions “The production speaks for itself: He has 14.0 sacks, 73 tackles, 19 tackles for loss and a pair of forced fumbles, and he tends to play at his best in the biggest spots.” No. 7 MLB Nakobe Dean, N.Y Giants “Dean has sideline-to-sideline range and is an artist at slipping blocks, hunting down ball carriers and blowing up plays. Just look at this 13-game stat line for the season: 62 tackles, 5.0 sacks, 8 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions, 2 forced fumbles and a touchdown.” No. 10 DE David Ojabo, Philadelphia “Ojabo’s first step is lightning fast, and he closes on the QB extremely well -- his 11.0 sacks and 14 tackles for loss this season prove it.” No. 24 DT Jordan Davis, LA Chargers “Davis is a 6-foot-6, 340-pound space-eater who is nearly impossible to move off his spot. He demands double-team attention.” No. 27 DE Travon Walker, Dallas Cowboys his tape is outstanding, and I expect him to wow scouts at the combine with his workouts. He is versatile with the ability to play off the edge or on the interior, and he possesses the power to walk blockers back. Senior Bowl accepted invites Georgia

CB Derion Kendrick DL Devonte Wyatt LB Quay Walker LB Channing Tindall OT Jamaree Salyer OG Justin Shaffer

P Jake Camarda RB James Cook * Jordan Davis has not accepted his Senior Bowl invite • Georgia running back Zamir White has not declared himself eligible for the NFL draft • Georgia safety Lewis Cine and receiver George Pickens, both potential draft targets, are not eligible for the Senior Bowl Michigan OL Andrew Stueber

RB Hasssan Haskins

