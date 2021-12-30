Georgia football-Michigan: Game time, TV channel, watch online, odds for 2021 Orange Bowl (Dec. 31, 2021)

Georgia is coming off a 41-24 loss to Alabama, its first of the season. Michigan enters the game with a 12-1 record, having beaten Iowa in the Big Ten championship game. This will be the first time the two schools have met since 1965. The game will also be one of two College Football Playoff semifinals.

The Georgia football-Michigan game is set for a7:39 p.m. ET kickoff. The game will follow the other College Football Playoff semifinal, as Alabama and Cincinnati kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Georgia football-Michigan: TV Channel for 2021 Orange Bowl

The Georgia football-Michigan game will be broadcast on ESPN. Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe will commentate on the game.

Georgia football-Michigan: How to watch online

The Georgia football-Michigan game can be streamed via WatchESPN. Click here for the link.

Georgia football-Michigan odds, point spread, over/under for 202

According to Bet.US, Georgia is a 7.5-point favorite against Michigan. The over/under for the game is 45.5. Georgia is 8-5 against the spread this season.

What Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said about Michigan, College Football Playoff

On coming off the loss to Alabama: To be in the CFP is where you want to be. All the tactical motivation techniques you have for whether it’s Texas, Baylor or Cincinnati in one of the New Year’s Six bowls certainly creates a different kind of energy than this, this being in the CFP. Really when you pan the room, I think we’ve got, I don’t know exactly how many, but two or three guys that can even remember being in that CFP and know what that was like, and when you look at those guys, they embrace that. They’ve been hungry for that opportunity. I think every player, that’s what you set out to do. There’s been no downside to that. The timing between is really the same, right, so the time between games is relatively the same that we would have regardless of what game we were in. The fact that you’re in the playoff, it makes the practices so much more energetic, the work ethic so much better, and coming off the loss at the SEC Championship, certainly disappointing, but it was also a little bit of an awakening for our guys of where the brutal truths and how can we work on those. You grow probably the most you grow in a year after a loss, and things are made a lot more relevant to you when you have those.

On blocking Aidan Hutchinson, David Ojabo: Yeah, the first thing you have to do is match their intensity. Regardless of the talent they have, the strain, the desire, the want-to leaks through on the film. You talk to people that have played them, it’s one of the first things they talk about is man, we didn’t take into account how hard they played, how much effort, how much want-to, how much desire. That has to come from within. That doesn’t come from a star that was given to you out of high school. That doesn’t come from a reputation you got. That comes from like within, what do you have inside you, what stamina do you have in the fourth quarter to pass pro or run block, whatever it requires in the fourth quarter, to outwork the player, out-strain the player in front of you. Those two guys just are tremendous want-to -- you can tell they push each other. They go against a really good offensive line every day in practice, so those guys are really good competitors, and they’re a huge challenge for our offensive line. Our offensive line embraces challenges like this. They want these opportunities. It’s what you come to college to go play against is the best in the country, whether that’s the best in the country at run defense or best in the country at rushing the passer. You want to play against the best. You want to be measured against the best, and that’s what the playoffs allow you to do.