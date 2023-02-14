Social media reacts to hiring of Mike Bobo as Georgia football offensive coordinator

Kirby Smart did not keep Georgia fans guessing. There would be no drama or drawn out interview process. Minutes after it was announced that Todd Monken would be the new offensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens, Kirby Smart tapped Mike Bobo to be Georgia’s next offensive coordinator.

“Mike has a decade of experience as a successful SEC play-caller and over 20 years spent at UGA, both as a player and coach,” Smart said in a statement. “Mike was an excellent addition to our staff last year as an analyst, and we are looking forward to his expanded leadership on the offensive side of the ball.” Bobo spent the past season as an analyst with the team but he has plenty of experience as an offensive coordinator. He served as Georgia’s offensive coordinator from 2007 through 2014, while also having stops at South Carolina and Auburn. Related: Kirby Smart makes official statement on hiring Mike Bobo as offensive coordinator Of course, the speed with which Smart tabbed Bobo raised some eyebrows. Bobo and Smart have a long friendship, going back to their time as teammates and roommates at Georgia. Bobo’s last two stops at South Carolina and Auburn last just one season and he is replacing a Broyles Award Finalist in Monken. One only needs to look at the last time Bobo left Georgia to see how important hiring coordinators is for a head coach, as Mark Richt’s selection of Brian Schottenheimer proved disastrous for the former’s tenure.

UGA News