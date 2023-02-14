Social media reacts to hiring of Mike Bobo as Georgia football offensive coordinator
Kirby Smart did not keep Georgia fans guessing. There would be no drama or drawn out interview process.
Minutes after it was announced that Todd Monken would be the new offensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens, Kirby Smart tapped Mike Bobo to be Georgia’s next offensive coordinator.
“Mike has a decade of experience as a successful SEC play-caller and over 20 years spent at UGA, both as a player and coach,” Smart said in a statement. “Mike was an excellent addition to our staff last year as an analyst, and we are looking forward to his expanded leadership on the offensive side of the ball.”
Bobo spent the past season as an analyst with the team but he has plenty of experience as an offensive coordinator. He served as Georgia’s offensive coordinator from 2007 through 2014, while also having stops at South Carolina and Auburn.
Of course, the speed with which Smart tabbed Bobo raised some eyebrows. Bobo and Smart have a long friendship, going back to their time as teammates and roommates at Georgia. Bobo’s last two stops at South Carolina and Auburn last just one season and he is replacing a Broyles Award Finalist in Monken.
One only needs to look at the last time Bobo left Georgia to see how important hiring coordinators is for a head coach, as Mark Richt’s selection of Brian Schottenheimer proved disastrous for the former’s tenure.
Monken also previously praised the role Bobo did for Georgia during the 2022 season.
“Mike Bobo has drawn cards for us,” Monken said of Bobo designing plays. “He’s drawn cards like a 22-year-old guy right out of [college]. Who does that? Who says I’m going to embrace this role of doing red zone? I can’t take everything the guys say as a suggestion, and yet the lack of ego, and just wanting to do things has been unbelievable.”
Bobo’s last offense at Georgia averaged 41.3 points per game, slightly more than the 41.1 Georgia put up this past season under Monken. Georgia also brings back a number of key contributors on the offensive side of the ball, including center Sedrick Van Pran, tight end Brock Bowers and wide receiver Ladd McConkey.
Georgia will return to the practice field on March 14 for the start of spring practice. Our first look at the Bobo offense will take place on April 15, as that is when Georgia’s spring game is scheduled.
