Weighing in on Mel Kiper’s ‘Big Board,’ where it’s right, and what the ESPN expert missed

ATHENS — The 2022 NFL Draft is fast approaching, putting player prospects on edge while draft analysts like ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. take their best stab of how things might go down. The NFL is the most popular sport in the nation, lifted in part by college football fans who continue to follow their favorite players into the professional ranks and keep up with their starting points via the NFL draft.

Kiper released his latest “Big Board” ranking the top NFL prospects earlier this week, and the Georgia football presence was notable. Surprisingly, the ESPN draft expert ranks only two Bulldogs in his 25 in his paysite article, but diving down deeper into his position rankings, it’s clear why Georgia won the CFP Championship. Top 25 Big Board Players 10. Travon Walker Kiper: “Walker is a great example of why you shouldn’t just look at the stat sheet. He pops on tape, even if he doesn’t have great production. The Georgia defense was loaded with talent, so he wasn’t always the one to get a tackle for loss here or a sack there. But he was always around the football, and he blew up several plays.” 23. Devonte Wyatt Kiper: “Wyatt has been a huge riser during the pre-draft process, as he impressed at the Senior Bowl and then had a great workout at the combine. He had only five sacks in four college seasons, but many scouts think he could thrive as a 3-technique penetrator at the next level.” Kiper’s top-ranked at each position Running backs 3. James Cook Mike Griffith Notes: Iowa State’s Breece Hall and Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker lll were 1-2, meaning Cook is the highest-ranked outgoing SEC back. Zamir White did not rank in Kiper’s Top 12. Wide receivers

12. George Pickens Mike Griffith Notes: This one is amazing, considering Pickens’ upside. Also worth noting, Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson was ranked No. 1 and Chris Olave was No. 3, with Jameson Williams of Alabama No. 4. So, the Tide’s top receiver really was only third-best on the Buckeyes, if the rankings are accurate. Offensive guards No. 6 Jamaree Salyer Mike Griffith Notes: You’ve got to know Jamaree’s versatility to play offensive tackle and center have provided a lift, as has his great leadership and interview skills. Clearly, Salyer is a locker room guy. A bit surprised not to see Justin Shaffer in the Top 12. Defensive ends No. 3 Travon Walker Mike Griffith Notes: Walker’s incredible NFL Combine performance was enough to get scouts to take a second — and third, and likely fourth — look at his film. It will be interesting to see if Walker moves ahead of Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson or Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux on draft day. Defensive tackles

No. 1 Devonte Wyatt, No. 2 Jordan Davis Mike Griffith Notes: Whoa, here’s a changeup for you! Davis was the Outland Trophy winner and everybody’s All-American, but it’s Wyatt who is projected to be the better tackle. This is because Davis is viewed by some as not being a three-down player. Wyatt moved ahead of Davis by going to the Senior Bowl and performing well, from all accounts. Inside linebackers No. 2 Nakobe Dean, No. 3 Quay Walker Mike Griffith Notes: We all knew Dean would be at or near the top of the list, but it’s good to see Quay Walker finally getting the recognition he deserves. Few knew Walker suffered a rib injury in the CFP Playoffs that he played through. Outside linebackers No. 3 Channing Tindall, No. 12 Adam Anderson Mike Griffith Notes: You knew Tindall opened some eyes with his incredible NFL combine, but to see Adam Anderson on this list with his legal issues pending is a bit of a surprise. Could an NFL team draft Anderson to hold his rights in the event his case gets cleared? Safeties

No. 3 Lewis Cine Mike Griffith Notes: Cine is another Georgia player who increased his NFL draft stock dramatically with a dominant performance at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. Cine’s sub-4.4 time and cerebral interviews complete the package, as teams already knew how fierce and physical of a hitter the outgoing UGA safety can be. Kickers and Punters No. 2 Jake Camarda Mike Griffith Notes: The most underrated weapon on the Georgia football team was Camarda, as he regularly flipped the field and supplied dozens of hidden yards each outing. Camarda will be drafted, and he’s likely to win a job in the NFL.

