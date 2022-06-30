Way-too-early Georgia 2023 NFL Draft projections, evaluations of 12 top Bulldogs

ATHENS — Georgia and Alabama are projected to produce half of the Top 10 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, per the most recent ESPN projections. Defensive tackle Jalen Carter (No. 3 overall) and cornerback Kelee Ringo (No. 6) are the two Bulldogs expected to go in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, per the ESPN pay site article from analyst Matt Miller.

The Tide, however, has five first-round projections including three in the Top 10: • Will Anderson projected No. 1 • Eli Ricks projected No. 4 • Bryce Young projected No. 7 • Henry To’oTo’o projected No. 20 • Jermaine Burton projected No. 28

Here’s a look at Georgia players Miller ranked in the first round, and others who could emerge: • Jalen Carter is projected No. 3 overall, one spot behind Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba Matt Miller: Carter was arguably the best prospect on Georgia’s national title team in 2021 when you talk to scouts and watch his disruptive ability as an inside or outside pass-rusher Mike Griffith: Carter was the most dynamic and disruptive player on the Bulldogs’ defensive front and possesses the sort of athleticism that has made him more than a gimmick when used on offense in goal-line packages. Intangibles will determine where he goes in Top 10. • Kelee Ringo projected No. 6, second cornerback off the board Matt Miller: “Ringo had eight pass breakups and two interceptions on a loaded defense last season, and you might remember his clinching pick-six in the title game.

TE Arik Gilbert: Explosive target with a first-round skill set needs a productive full season to answer questions and realize draft stock potential. DB Tykee Smith: West Virginia transfer sidelined last season by foot and knee injuries, known best for run support, must prove capable in pass coverage to work into second-day conversation. RELATED: Tykee Smith ready to keep Georgia defense in line in 2022 DB Christopher Smith: Sixth-sense DB who has worked to bulk up and get more physical each season, raw athleticism and open-field skills make him a third-day pick. OLB Robert Beal: Beal is a violent pass rusher and physical force who can impress by showing more versatility with a full season of work. Make or break season ahead. LT Broderick Jones: Great feet at 6-4, 315 and pass blocking skills but must grow stronger and more aggressive in run blocking. Should benefit from Stacy Searels hire as much as anyone and could be a second-round pick in 2023 or first-rounder in 2024.

WR Kearis Jackson: Tough slot receiver has great football IQ and route discipline, needs more targets this season to raise NFL value. Punt return skills make him a viable third-day projection.

UGA News