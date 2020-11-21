Would you like to receive DawgNation news alerts? Excellent! News alerts will be displayed in your browser.

Poor defensive showing spoils first half debut of JT Daniels, black jerseys against Mississippi State

JT Daniels got the start at quarterback on Saturday.
Curtis Compton/AJC
Connor Riley
Connor Riley

Georgia fans got its first look at quarterback JT Daniels, who made his first career start for the Bulldogs against Mississippi State. And the early returns looked encouraging for Georgia as it is locked in a 17-17 game.

Related: Georgia football live blog as Bulldogs take on Mississippi State

After a shaky first drive, Daniels settled in and showed a strong connection with George Pickens. The quarterback completed 13 of his 17 attempts for 204 yards and two touchdowns. He did connect with Pickens on a touchdown, the first for the wide receiver since against Auburn.

This was Pickens’ first game since the loss to Alabama. He had five first-half catches for 56 yards He also had a 49-yard completion to freshman Jermaine Burton. The freshman wide receiver had 149 receiving yards in the first half after having just 130 yards coming into the game.

The other big first half storyline was that the Bulldogs wore their black jerseys. This is the first time since 2016 that the Bulldogs have worn the jerseys.

The black uniforms got rave reviews from Georgia fans. Maybe this is something the Bulldogs will consider doing going forward.

The Georgia defense has struggled to get off the field, as Mississippi has been able to sustain long drives thanks to the efficient play of Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers. Mississippi State picked up six third-down conversions on its first three drives as it strung together scoring drives of 71 yards, 75 yards and 75 yards. The latter two drives resulted in touchdowns.

The defensive problems continued for the Bulldogs following struggles against Florida and Alabama. Rogers was 24 of 29 in the first half for 210 yards and a touchdown.

This is not a dissimilar game to that of Kentucky, where the Wildcats limited possesions. The difference so far has been the play of Daniels, while Georgia’s rushing game struggled in the first half.

The second half of the game can be seen on the SEC Network.

More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation

NEXT Live Updates: Georgia 31, Mississippi State 24
Get Breaking News Fast!
Download the new DawgNation app.
Get it on the AppStore
Get it on Google Play

Listen to daily DawgNation podcast

We have a new way to comment on our DawgNation stories. To do so, you must be a registered user on the DawgNation forum. If you haven’t registered, please go to the Forum homepage on DawgNation and look for “register” on the right side.
Comments by